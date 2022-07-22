Great Falls Voyagers win 3rd straight game against Billings Mustangs

BILLINGS — Shortstop Cristopher De Guzman hit a three-run homer Friday night to highlight a six-run third inning as the visiting Great Falls Voyagers beat the Billings Mustangs 11-3 in Pioneer League baseball at Dehler Park.

The Voyagers (30-21, 3-1 second half) also received RBI doubles from Christopher Monroe and Myles Mckisic, along with an RBI single by Michael Deeb, in building a 7-1 cushion and breaking the game open.

The Mustangs (26-24, 1-3) have lost three consecutive games to the Voyagers. Billings was held to just five hits, including an RBI double by Gabe Wurtz.

Billings' other runs came on a wild pitch and fielder's choice.

Six Voyagers managed two hits apiece.

Starter Tyler Naumann (2-4) was the winning pitcher for Great Falls. He struck out eight, walked two and allowed one earned run in six innings.

Starter Patrick Maybach (0-1) took the loss for the Mustangs.

Jordan Hovey, who started the game as Billings' designated hitter, also made his first appearance as a pitcher this season and allowed two hits and one inherited runner to score in the game's final three innings.

Game 5 of the six-game series will be played Saturday beginning at 6:35 p.m. The series wraps up with a 1:05 p.m. start on Sunday.