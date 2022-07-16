Jackson Raper's home run boosts Billings Mustangs to victory

KALISPELL — Designated hitter Jackson Raper hit a solo home run in the eighth inning Saturday night to elevate the Billings Mustangs to a 2-1 victory over the Glacier Range Riders in Pioneer League baseball.

Raper's homer snapped a 1-1 tie.

The win lifted the Mustangs' season record to 24-21. The Range Riders dropped to 17-29.

Raper and teammate Jacob Kline both batted 2 of 4. Raper had a double to go along with his home run.

Billings scored a run in the first inning on a single by Kline.

Glacier tied the game in the fifth on a double by Livingstone Morris.

Reliever Beaux Bonvillain (3-1) was the winning pitcher for Billings.

The seven-game series between the Mustangs and Range Riders will wrap up on Sunday.