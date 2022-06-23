Jalen Garcia, combined pitching effort help Billings Mustangs shut out Boise Hawks

BILLINGS — Jalen Garcia homered and five pitchers combined to handcuff Boise in the Billings Mustangs' 7-0 Pioneer League victory Thursday at Dehler Park.

Starter Sean Kiley threw five scoreless innings and relievers Jack Goonan, Brent Barnett, McLain Harris and Jean Correa helped push Billings to its sixth win in the past nine games in shutout fashion.

Garcia, the North division's reigning player of the week, hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning, giving the Mustangs a six-run advantage. Gabe Wurtz had two RBIs, Jordan Barth went 3 for 3 and Jordan Hovey scored three runs.

Raymond Gil had three hits for Boise, all singles. The Hawks went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position.

Billings (13-11) and Boise (10-16) will continue their seven-game series Friday at 6:35 p.m. at Dehler Park.

