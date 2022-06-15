Livingston Morris, Glacier Range Riders come back, beat Billings Mustangs in Knockout Round

KALISPELL — The Glacier Range Riders got a tying home run in the ninth inning, then went on to beat the Billings Mustangs in the Knockout Round on Wednesday for their first win at the new Flathead Field.

Livingston Morris tied the game 7-7 for Glacier with a two-run homer in the ninth to send the game into the Knockout Round. Morris' blast was the Ranger Riders' first home run in their new ballpark.

Thanks to another Morris homer, Glacier then outlasted Billings in the home run derby-style extra inning that the Pioneer League adopted at the start of the 2021 season.

Crews Taylor homered earlier in the game for Billings and finished 3 for 5 with two RBIs. Jackson Raper also drove in two runs for the Mustangs.

Ryan Cash went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Glacier. Morris went 3 for 5 and score two runs.

The Mustangs and Range Riders will square off again Thursday at 7 p.m. at Flathead Field.

