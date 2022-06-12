Missoula PaddleHeads at Billings Mustangs postponed again on Sunday

BILLINGS — For the second consecutive day, rain showers wiped out scheduled Pioneer League baseball action at Dehler Park.

On Saturday, the Billings Mustangs were to begin a three-game home stand against the Missoula PaddleHeads at the downtown ballpark. However, the game was postponed because of an afternoon rain storm.

The Mustangs (7-6) and PaddleHeads (9-6) were to play a doubleheader on Sunday to make up the postponed game, however, continued rain on Sunday forced the postponement of those contests.

On Monday, the two teams are now scheduled to meet in a twin bill with the first game beginning at 3:05 p.m. at Dehler. Both contests will be seven-inning affairs and the gates will open at 2 p.m.

With the series originally scheduled to conclude with the third game on Monday, Game 3 of the set will be made up on a future date. The time and date of that game is to be announced.

In a news release on the Mustangs website, the article stated that all tickets for Sunday's postponed game, in addition to Saturday's rained-out contest, may be redeemed for any future Mustangs game at the Dehler Park box office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0