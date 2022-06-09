Missoula PaddleHeads now 5-0 against Billings Mustangs

MISSOULA — Shortstop Kevin Whatley homered again on Thursday night as the Missoula PaddleHeads defeated visiting Billings 3-2 and have now gone 5-0 against the Mustangs this season in Pioneer League baseball play.
The PaddleHeads improved to 8-6 overall, while the Mustangs dropped to 7-5.
On Thursday night, Whatled batted 3 for 4, with a solo home run in the first inning. He also doubled.
The night before, he hit a walk-off solo homer in the bottom of the ninth to give Missoula a 7-6 victory and end Billings' seven-game winning streak.
In their most recent outing, the PaddleHeads also received doubles from Lamar Sparks and Nick Gatewood, along with a triple from Jared Akins.
Jackson Raper of Billings batted 2 for 4 with a double. Crews Taylor added a solo home run.
Starter Nick Merkel, who pitched five innings, was the winning pitcher for the PaddleHeads.
Jacob Kline homered twice for the Mustangs in Wednesday's contest. He batted 4 for 5 with four RBIs.
The three-game series in Missoula will conclude on Friday night. The PaddleHeads and Mustangs will open a three-game set in Billings on Saturday night.