Missoula PaddleHeads win in walk-off fashion over Billings Mustangs

MISSOULA — Kevin Whatley led off the bottom of the ninth with a home run and the Missoula PaddleHeads halted the Billings Mustangs’ winning streak with a 7-6 win Wednesday night in the Pioneer League.

Jacob Cline homered twice to stake the Mustangs to a 6-2 lead after five innings, seemingly putting Billings (7-4) in position to win its eighth straight. Cline finished 4 for 5 on the night with four RBIs.

But after coming up empty in the bottom of the sixth inning in a bases-loaded, one-out situation, the PaddleHeads (7-6) tied the score in the bottom of the seventh on a three-run homer by McClain O’Connor.

That set the stage for Whatley’s walk-off homer off losing pitcher Al Pesto.

Zachary Smith allowed one run in 22/3 innings of relief for Missoula, while Cody Thompson threw the final 12/3 to pick up the win.

The teams play again Thursday night in Missoula.

