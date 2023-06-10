The Glacier Range Riders scored seven runs in the fourth inning en route to a 15-8 victory over the Billings Mustangs in Pioneer Baseball League action at Dehler Park on Saturday.

Glacier slugged three home runs on the day as Matt Clayton, Kingston Liniak and Benjamin Fitzgerald all went deep. Overall, Glacier battered four Mustangs pitchers for 10 hits and 13 earned runs.

Luke Fennelly was 2 for 4 with three RBIs for the Mustangs. Cleanup batter Gabe Wurtz was 2 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs. Wurtz, Fennelly and Mitch Moralez doubled for Billings.

The Mustangs, who are in last place in the North Division, fell to 4-13 and have lost nine of their last 10 games. Glacier, first in the North, improved to 11-4.