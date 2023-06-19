Pioneer League
Standings
All Times Mountain
North Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Str
|Missoula
|18
|6
|.750
|—
|L-1
|Glacier
|12
|10
|.545
|5
|W-1
|Idaho Falls
|11
|13
|.458
|7
|W-1
|Billings
|9
|15
|.375
|9
|L-1
|Great Falls
|7
|15
|.318
|10
|W-1
South Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Str
|Boise
|14
|10
|.583
|—
|W-3
|Ogden
|14
|10
|.583
|—
|L-1
|N. Colorado
|13
|10
|.565
|.5
|L-3
|Grand Junction
|12
|12
|.500
|2
|W-3
|Rocky Mountain
|7
|16
|.304
|6.5
|L-5
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
Ogden at Rocky Mountain Vibes, 11:35 a.m.
Northern Colorado at Billings, 6:35 p.m.
Boise at Grand Junction, 6:35 p.m.
Missoula at Idaho Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Great Falls at Glacier, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Boise at Grand Junction, 6:35 p.m.
Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 6:35 p.m.
Northern Colorado at Billings, 6:35 p.m.
Missoula at Idaho Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Great Falls at Glacier, 7:05 p.m.