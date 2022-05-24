New manager Jim Riggleman, Billings Mustangs ready to begin Pioneer League grind

BILLINGS — When he was announced as the Billings Mustangs’ new manager in February, big league veteran Jim Riggleman knew he was venturing into unfamiliar territory.

Three months later on the eve of the Mustangs 2022 opener in Missoula — the Pioneer League’s second as an independent circuit — Riggleman was reflecting on the team-building process, which is proving more convoluted than even he thought it would be.

“I’ve got a whole new respect for independent baseball coaches and managers who've been doing this,” Riggleman said during an interview inside his Dehler Park office on Tuesday. “And my respect for the players is off the charts for the money involved and the travel and the grind that it is for those willing to do it.

“We've all been spoiled in affiliated baseball.”

Riggleman spent 23 years as a manager, including 13 in the major leagues with the Padres, Cubs, Mariners, Nationals and Reds. He served 14 years as a big league coach, most recently with the Mets in 2019.

With a desire to run his own team again, the 69-year-old Riggleman now finds himself in independent ball, where he and his coaching staff, which includes hitting coach Dan Radison, pitching coach David Peterson and bench coach Drew Rossi, are tasked with building the Mustangs’ roster.

The team, with a finalized list of 25 players for the opener, begins the season at 7 p.m. against defending league champion Missoula. It’s the first of a three-game series. Billings will play its home opener at Dehler Park on Saturday at 6:30 against the Northern Colorado Owlz.

One of the Mustangs’ most familiar returners is outfielder Jalen Garcia, a Billings native who won PBL Rookie of the Year last season.

Garcia, who played Legion ball with the Billings Scarlets and then starred at NCAA Division II Montana State Billings, hit .349 with 16 home runs, 75 RBIs and 97 runs scored with the Mustangs. His 130 hits tied for third-most in the league, and his 29 stolen bases ranked second. He had a .419 on-base percentage and a .616 slugging percentage.

Riggleman said Garcia is “as advertised. A class individual. A great kid like all of them, but very talented. I'm really surprised, you know, physically. He's a strong kid right across the board. Every category. He was in the plus areas of every category — hitting, defense, running the bases, and power.”

Riggleman spent most of his career in the National League, and his long-held baseball philosophies of utilizing bunts, stolen bases, hit-and-run plays and a more strategic managing style might run counter to what the Pioneer League is (or at least what it was last season) — a power hitter’s paradise.

“With the designated hitter, what I think fans can expect to see from our team is the same thing they're going to see from other teams, which is you're counting on slugging,” he said. “Now personally, I like the pitcher hitting. I don't like the DH in baseball. I like a more pitching- and defense-oriented game.

“But you're in a league with light air, hard ground and tough conditions to pitch. Would we like to run and be a little more creative doing things? I think you'd like to do that. I like pitching and defense and tight baseball, but I think that's a thing of the past for right now.”

Still, Riggleman is no stranger to the power game: He was the Cubs’ manager in 1998, when Sammy Sosa battled the Cardinals’ Mark McGwire for home run supremacy during what was an unforgettable season.

Sosa finished with 66 homers. McGwire hit 70, a then-major league record.

Billings’ opponent in its opening series — Missoula — made a living off the long ball last season. The PaddleHeads blasted a league-best 169 home runs and scored just under nine runs per game on the way to winning the 2021 PBL title in wire-to-wire fashion.

Riggleman said Missoula, at least on paper, looks similar that it did a year ago.

“I think it's a good thing for us to play them, because they do have a nice roster and they're very well run,” Riggleman said. “They're a great organization. And so we get a little bit of a gauge of what we're dealing with more so than some other (teams) we might play. They dominated last year, so we get a little idea what it takes to be in the running.

“You're going to have to compete with that type of talent.”

Opening night starter: Kelvan Pilot

The Mustangs will send second-year pitcher Kelvan Pilot to the mound against Missoula on Wednesday.

Pilot arrived in Billings last July after spending time in the PBL with Grand Junction and in the independent Pecos League with Santa Fe. In 10 starts with the Mustangs, Pilot, a right-hander, went 3-2 with a 5.32 ERA and a 1.682 WHIP.

“My goal is to just be efficient, attack the strike zone and trust my teammates, trust everything and be prepared,” Pilot said.

“I want to basically pitch a complete season, however many innings I can get. Then that could be a benchmark for the future. I would definitely love to be a part of a playoff championship team, and I think our coaching staff is going to put us in the right direction to hopefully reach our goals.”

Pilot has a four-seam fastball, a two-seam fastball, a slider, curveball and changeup.

Pilot played collegiately at Arizona Christian University and Mesa Community College.

“He's got composure,” Riggleman said. “But with all our pitchers, the arsenal of what they throw, the pitching coaches and a lot of managers are really into that, but I want to see results.

“Whatever he takes out there, let's get them out. And if you don't, then it's not going to be good for your future. I'd like to see him get a chance somewhere. He’s got a good arm.”

