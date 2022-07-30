Northern Colorado Owlz walk off Billings Mustangs in doubleheader opener

GREELEY, Colo. — Alex Jackson’s home run to left-center in the bottom of the seventh lifted the Northern Colorado Owlz to a 3-2 walk-off win over the Billings Mustangs in the first game of a Pioneer League doubleheader on Saturday.

Andrew Fernandez and Crews Taylor had RBI singles in the first and second innings, respectively, to give the Mustangs a 2-0 lead. But four Owlz pitchers shut out the Mustangs the remaining five innings, paving the way for an Owlz’ rally.

Northern Colorado scored twice in the sixth inning, first on an RBI fielder’s choice by Matthew Turner and then a sacrifice fly by Dakota Popham.

Jackson then hit his game-winning home run with one out in the bottom of the seventh off of Foster Pace (4-3).

The Mustangs and Owlz conclude their series on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.