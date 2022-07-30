Northern Colorado Owlz walk off Billings Mustangs twice in doubleheader

GREELEY, Colo. — The Northern Colorado Owlz picked up two walk-off wins on the same day, sweeping the Billings Mustangs in a Pioneer League doubleheader 3-2 and 6-5 on Saturday.

Alex Jackson’s home run to left-center in the bottom of the seventh was the difference in the opener, while an RBI single by Cameron Phelts culminated a two-run rally in the seventh to make the difference in the nightcap.

In the opener, Andrew Fernandez and Crews Taylor had RBI singles in the first and second innings, respectively, to give the Mustangs a 2-0 lead. But four Owlz pitchers shut out the Mustangs the remaining five innings, paving the way for an Owlz’ rally.

Northern Colorado scored twice in the sixth inning, first on an RBI fielder’s choice by Matthew Turner and then a sacrifice fly by Dakota Popham.

Jackson then hit his game-winning home run with one out off of Foster Pace (4-3).

In the second game, the Owlz had leads of 1-0, 3-2 and 4-3 before the Mustangs took a 5-4 lead with two runs in the top of the seventh.

Popham tied the score with a solo homer to lead off the bottom of the seventh, and after Marshall Rich singled and took second on a wild pitch, Phelts knocked a hit to left to send Rich scurrying home with the winning run.

Taylor, Jacob Kline and Abraham Mow all went 2 for 3 for the Mustangs. Taylor and Mow both homered.

Turner homered for the Owlz and went 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Popham and Rich also had two hits.

The Mustangs (4-7 second half) and Owlz (6-4) conclude their series on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.