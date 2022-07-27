 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Northern Colorado tops Billings in Pioneer League baseball as Crosby hits for the cycle

GREELEY, Colo. — Brandon Crosby notched a cycle in a Wednesday matinee Pioneer League baseball game to lead the Northern Colorado Owlz past the Billings Mustangs, 6-3. 

Crosby was a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate — including a single, double, triple and home run — with two runs and three RBIs.

The Mustangs fell to 29-25 overall and 4-4 in the second half of the season. Northern Colorado is now 20-32, 3-4. 

For the Mustangs, Jackson Raper batted 3 for 5 and Jordan Hovey, Brian Parreira and Jordan Barth each had two hits. Raper and Parreira homered. 

Designated hitter Andrew Fernandez hit a solo homer for the Ponies and finished 1 for 4 at the plate.

The two teams will tangle again Thursday at 4:05 p.m. in Greeley. 

