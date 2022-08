OGDEN, Utah — Ogden scored its only run on a solo homer in the bottom of the first in a 1-0 Pioneer League victory over the Billings Mustangs Monday.

Kenny Serwa tossed seven innings for the Mustangs according to the team's Twitter and Facebook accounts.

It was the series opener. The six-game set continues Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

No other information was available as the live scoring on the Pioneer League's website was down.