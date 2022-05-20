Prior to season opener, Billings Mustangs playing exhibition contests at Dehler Park this weekend

BILLINGS — Billings Mustangs players have arrived in the Magic City for the upcoming Pioneer Baseball League season that for the Ponies begins Wednesday in Missoula.

Overall, 34 players are listed on a preseason roster provided by the Mustangs. The roster will be trimmed to 25 by opening day. After playing their first three games in Missoula, Billings’ first home game is May 28 against the Northern Colorado Owlz.

The Mustangs played an exhibition on Friday at Dehler Park against the Black Sox, a traveling team out of Ridgewood, N.J., that plays against professional and scout teams in hopes of its players moving on to the next level.

The Mustangs and Black Sox are also scheduled to play afternoon exhibition matinees on Saturday and Sunday at Dehler Park. The start times will be determined by the weather and announced through the Mustangs’ social media outlets.

There is no admission charge for the exhibitions. Concessions won’t be available.

Two local players on roster

Currently two players from Billings are listed on the roster, outfielders Jalen Garcia and Cole McKenzie.

Garcia, a former Billings Scarlet, played for the Mustangs last year and was the league’s Rookie of the Year. He batted .349, hit 16 home runs, drove in 75 runs and scored 97 runs in 90 games.

McKenzie, who was a member of the Big Sky All-Stars that qualified and played in the 2011 Little League World Series and later played for the Billings Royals, last played for Purdue University.

In the 2019 season, McKenzie was a third-team All-Big Ten selection and was the only Boilermaker to start all 54 of the team’s games. According to his biography included with the 2019 Purdue team roster, McKenzie later practiced with Purdue in the fall but was a redshirt when the 2020 season was stopped because of the coronavirus crisis.

Prior to playing for the Boilermakers, McKenzie was a member of the Yakima Valley College team in Washington.

Riggleman is team’s skipper

Jim Riggleman, who has managed more than 1,600 major league games, is the first-year manager of the Mustangs, succeeding Joe Kruzel.

The pitching coach is David Peterson, the hitting coach is Dan Radison, the bench coach is Drew Rossi and the athletic trainer is Tori Atencio.

Riggleman’s hiring was announced in early February.

Last year the Mustangs and the rest of the Pioneer League played their first seasons as a “partner league” of Major League Baseball after the minor league system was restructured.

The Ponies were 44-52 overall last year. The Mustangs finished last in their division the first half of the season with an 18-30 mark and were 26-22 in the second half of the year to finish second in the Northern Division. The Mustangs didn't advance to the playoffs.

Opening day

Players began arriving in Billings on Tuesday and workouts started on Wednesday.

After the season-opening three-game set in Missoula ends Friday, May 27, the Mustangs will entertain Northern Colorado for three games beginning on May 28. First pitch for the home opener is set for 6:35 p.m. at Dehler Park with the games on May 29 and May 30 both beginning at 1:05 p.m.

For the Memorial Day game, all active military members or veterans can purchase a ticket for $1.

Four 2021 Ponies return

There are four former Mustangs from last year listed on the current roster: Garcia, and pitchers Kelvan Pilot, Yasnier Laureano and Colin Kelly.

The Mustangs current roster follows, including positions, previous teams and hometowns:

Pitchers: Jean Correa, Rocky Mountain Vibes, Bolivar, Venezuela; Logan Dubbe, Tri-City Valley Cats, Glenelg, Md.; Beaux Bonvillain, Central Oklahoma, Bryant, Ariz.; Joe Rivera, Team Quebec, New Britain, Conn.; Augie Martinez, Houston Appollos, Sugar Land, Texas; Brandon Mason, Tennessee Wesleyan, Chattanooga, Tenn.; Cory Willis, Ogden Raptors, Las Vegas; Kenny Stewart, Mayville State, San Diego; Sean Kiley, Portland Mavericks, Los Angeles; Connor White, Joliet Slammers, Woodinville, Wash.; Brandon Sherman, Long Island Ducks, Island Park, N.Y.; Ismael De Los Santos, Idaho Falls Chukars, Far Rockaway, N.Y.; Kelvan Pilot, Billings Mustangs, Roseville, Calif.; Darrien Ragins, Keiser University, Baltimore; Yasnier Laureano, Billings Mustangs, Corozal, Puerto Rico; Steve Bowley, Gateway Grizzlies, Medford, N.J.; Al Pesto, Southeastern University, Savannah, Ga.; Jack Goonan, Mercyhurst College, Ayersville, Ohio; Ellis Stevens, Chico State, Highland, Calif.; Colin Kelly, Billings Mustangs, West Nyack, N.Y.

Catchers: Brian Parreira, Gateway Grizzlies, Annapolis, Md.; Peter Pena, Salina Stockade, Sleepy Hollow, N.Y.

Infielders: Christian Pena, Eastern Illinois, Davenport, Iowa; Michael Livingston, Cal State Northridge, Lexington, N.C.; Jacob Kline, Shawnee State, Akron, Ohio; Jackson Raper, Great Falls Voyagers, Concord, N.C.; Cliff Pradd, Oklahoma Baptist, Riverside, Calif.; Tristan Peterson, Washington Wild Things, Tucson, Ariz.

Outfielders: Jalen Garcia, Billings Mustangs, Billings; Gabe Wurtz, Houston Apollos, Marburg, Ala.; Mitch Piatnik, Fargo, Winter Haven, Fla.; Nick Ultsch, Utica Unicorns, Point Richmond, Calif.; Robert Malone, Colorado Springs Snow Sox, Houston; Cole McKenzie, Purdue University, Billings.

BASEPATHS: All eight Sunday home games this year will begin at 1:05 p.m. … Also of note is Dehler Park marks its 15th anniversary this season, having opened in 2008. There is a logo on the Billings Mustangs home page marking the 15th anniversary of the downtown ballpark.

Email Gazette Sports Editor John Letasky at john.letasky@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsJohnL

