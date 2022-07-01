 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rocky Mountain Vibes snap Billings Mustangs' 4-game winning streak

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Rocky Mountain Vibes jumped ahead early and then held off the Billings Mustangs 4-3 Friday night in Pioneer League baseball.

The Vibes (9-22) led the Mustangs (17-14) 4-0 through seven innings. Billings, which saw its four-game winning streak snapped, scored all of its runs in the eighth.

Game 4 of the six-game series will be played on Saturday night.

Rocky Mountain's Yohandry Perez (3-1) pitched seven shutout innings in earning the win. He allowed two hits, while striking out nine and walking three.

Reliever Seth Davis notched his first save.

Teammate Domonique Hernandez tripled in two runs in the fourth inning. 

In the eighth, Crews Taylor of the Mustangs tripled in a run and scored on a balk. Gabe Wurtz provided an RBI double.

Taylor also had a double on the night.

A crowd of 2,316 looked on at UC Health Park.

