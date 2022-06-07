Scoreboard: Pioneer Baseball League standings

All Times Local
Northern Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Str
|Great Falls
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|L-1
|Idaho Falls
|8
|3
|.727
|.5
|W-1
|Billings
|7
|3
|.700
|1
|W-7
|Missoula
|6
|6
|.500
|3
|W-1
|Glacier
|5
|6
|.455
|3.5
|L-5
People are also reading…
Southern Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Str
|Ogden
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|W-3
|Northern Colorado
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|W-5
|Grand Junction
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|L-1
|Boise Hawks
|3
|8
|.273
|4.5
|L-3
|Rocky Mountain Vibes
|1
|10
|.091
|6.5
|L-9
———
Tuesday's Games
Glacier at Great Falls (n)
Idaho Falls at Rocky Mountain (n)
Boise at Grand Junction (n)
Northern Colorado at Ogden (n)
Wednesday's Games
Idaho Falls at Rocky Mountain, 6:30 p.m.
Boise at Grand Junction 6:30 p.m.
Billings at Missoula, 7 p.m.
Glacier at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
Northern Colorado at Ogden, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Idaho Falls at Rocky Mountain, 6:30 p.m.
Boise at Grand Junction 6:30 p.m.
Billings at Missoula, 7 p.m.
Glacier at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
Northern Colorado at Ogden, 7 p.m.