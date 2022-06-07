 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scoreboard: Pioneer Baseball League standings

All Times Local

Northern Division

 WLPctGBStr 
Great Falls .750 — L-1 
Idaho Falls  83.727 .5 W-1 
Billings  .700 1W-7 
Missoula .500 W-1 
Glacier  .455 3.5 L-5 

Southern Division

 WLPctGBStr 
Ogden   7.700  W-3 
Northern Colorado  55.500 W-5 
Grand Junction  7.3004L-1 
Boise Hawks  .2734.5 L-3 
Rocky Mountain Vibes  110.091 6.5 L-9 

———

Tuesday's Games

Glacier at Great Falls (n)

Idaho Falls at Rocky Mountain (n)

Boise at Grand Junction (n)

Northern Colorado at Ogden (n)

Wednesday's Games

Idaho Falls at Rocky Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

Boise at Grand Junction 6:30 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 7 p.m.

Glacier at Great Falls, 7 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Ogden, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Idaho Falls at Rocky Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

Boise at Grand Junction 6:30 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 7 p.m.

Glacier at Great Falls, 7 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Ogden, 7 p.m.

