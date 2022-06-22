Trio of Billings Mustangs pitchers ground Boise Hawks in 4-2 Pioneer League win

BILLINGS — Elijah Gill pitched into the sixth inning in his second start of the season and Jackson Raper hit a bases-clearing triple to help the Billings Mustangs defeat the Boise Hawks 4-2 in the Pioneer League on Wednesday night at Dehler Park.

Boise starter Gavin Gorrell was sharp through five innings, but the Mustangs were able to load the bases against him with two outs in the sixth with the help of a Hawks’ error. Right after the error Raper laced a pitch to left-center, scoring Gabe Wurtz, Crews Taylor and Jordan Barth for a 3-1 Billings lead.

Gill threw 5.1 innings, allowing one run on Raymond Gil’s solo homer in the second. Kelvan Pilot allowed one run in 1.2 innings to pick up the win, and Hunter DePrimo threw two shutout innings in his pro debut for the save.

Boise (10-15) and Billings (12-11) play the third game of their seven-game set Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at Dehler Park.

