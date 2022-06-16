 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Visiting Billings Mustangs slip past Glacier Range Riders

KALISPELL — Visiting Billings scored four runs in the top of the eighth inning Thursday night and the Mustangs beat the Glacier Ranger Riders 8-5 in Pioneer League baseball.

With the game tied 4-4, the Mustangs took the lead 6-4 on a two-run double by Brian Parreiro and added two insurance runs on a two-run single by Crews Taylor.

The Mustangs improved to 9-9 overall and are scheduled to open a three-game series at Great Falls on Friday night.

Billings finished with 13 hits.

Augie Martinez led the way with three hits, including a home run.

Taylor, Jalen Garcia and Jackson Raper had two hits apiece. Raper doubled twice.

Reliever Jean Correa (2-0) was the winning pitcher for the Mustangs.

Dean Miller homered for Glacier. 

