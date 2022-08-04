Northern Cheyenne basketball star Tahnee Robinson to be inducted into Nevada Hall of Fame

RENO, Nev. — Tahnee Robinson, a Northern Cheyenne tribal member and daughter of former St. Labre basketball state champion Tim Robinson, will be inducted into the University of Nevada Wolf Pack Athletic Hall of Fame next month, the school announced Wednesday.

Robinson, who won a high school basketball state title in Lander, Wyoming, and also led the nation in scoring for Sheridan (Wyo.) College in 2008-09, was the first enrolled Native American to be drafted by the WNBA when the Phoenix Mercury took her in the third round in 2011.

Robinson was born at Fort Washakie, Wyoming, in 1988 and was a McDonald's High School All-American at Lander Valley High School. She started her collegiate career at the University of Wyoming, left school briefly after becoming a mother, transferred to Sheridan and then completed her career at Nevada.

Robinson averaged 22.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game her senior season with the Wolf Pack. After a short tenure in the WNBA with Phoenix and Connecticut, she played four seasons overseas before returning to coach at Nevada and earn a master's degree.

Robinson remains in Reno as Nevada's director of player development.

Tim Robinson, a Montana native who is Northern Cheyenne and Sioux, was a member of St. Labre's 1977 boys basketball team that was inducted into the Montana Indian Athletic Hall of Fame in 2020 and also was an Indian National Finals Rodeo bull riding champion in 1986. Tahnee's mother, Sara, who is Pawnee and Shoshone, played basketball at Wyoming.