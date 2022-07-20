Plenty Coups native Terae Briggs signs to play professional hoops in Greece

GIANNENA, Greece — Plenty Coups native and former Nevada basketball standout Terae Briggs has signed to play with the PAS Giannena WBC team in Greece after spending the past season in Norway.

Briggs, who averaged 12.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for Ulriken in the Norway-Kvinneligaen league last winter, is a 6-foot-2 forward.

"Terae is a very versatile and skilled player," the team said in announcing Briggs' signing. "She is efficient in both transition and half-court offence. She can score at all three levels and is a very tough matchup for all positions."

Briggs was a Mountain West all-conference pick at Nevada in 2018-19 after averaging 13.9 points per game and grabbing 7.8 rebounds. She played at Plenty Coups High and started collegiately at United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Briggs began her pro career in the Swedish Basketball League in 2019, but the season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.