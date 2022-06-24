Big Sky State Games announces Character Counts! Scholarship winners

BILLINGS — Ella Breen of Laurel High School, Kaiya Graves of Laurel High School, Mya Maack of Laurel High School, Tucker Rice of Billings Skyview, and Teylor Ronish of Billings Senior are the recipients of the Big Sky State Games Character Counts! Scholarship.

The $500 scholarship winners will be recognized at the 37th Annual Big Sky State Games Opening Ceremonies Friday, July 15, at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings. The festivities begin at 7 p.m. for Opening Ceremonies.

This is the third year a fifth scholarship — in memory of deceased BSSG softball commissioner Wayne Ware — was awarded. The winners were selected based on their character, community involvement, and participation in sports. Character Counts! promotes sportsmanship fostering good character by teaching, enforcing, advocating, and modeling, the “Six Pillars of Character": trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship, according to a BSSG press release.

High school juniors in the 2021-22 school year were eligible to apply for the scholarship. Selecting students who are finishing their junior year in high school ensures that the winners may be observed as role models during their senior year the release stated.

