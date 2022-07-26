Big Sky State Games
Archery
Archery Field Senior Male: Michael Botz, Billings
Archery Field Adult Male: Daniel Botz, Billings
Archery Hunter Cub Female: Nora Krieger, Rapelje
Archery Hunter Youth Female: Elizabeth Greene, Lewistown
Archery Hunter Young Adult Male: CJ Greene, Lewistown; Gerold Manseau, Lewistown; Koleton Cripps, Lewistown
Archery Hunter Adult Male: Christopher Rudolph, Billings; Ben Buller, Billings; Kyle Shuck, Billings
Archery Hunter Senior Male: Luke Pisk, Billings; Ken Shultz
People are also reading…
Archery Field Cub Male: Cahill Clark, Worden; Colt Clark, Worden
Archery Field Cub Female: Nora Krieger, Rapelje
Archery Field Youth Female: Elizabeth Greene, Lewistown
Archery Field Young Adult Male: CJ Greene, Lewistown; Gerold Manseau, Lewistown; Koleton Cripps, Lewistown
Archery Field Adult Male: Ben Buller, Billings; Christopher Rudolph, Billings; Christopher Trautmann, Billings
Archery Field Senior Male: Luke Pisk, Billings; Ken Shultz
Archery Animal Cub: Nora Krieger, Rapelje; Cahill Clark, Worden; Colt Clark, Worden
Archery Animal Young Adult Female: Elizabeth Greene, Lewistown
Archery Animal Young Adult Male: CJ Greene, Lewistown; Gerold Manseau, Lewistown; Griffin Jimmerson, Billings
Archery Animal Adult Male: Kyle Shuck, Billings; Christopher Rudolph, Billings; Christopher Trautmann, Billings
Archery Animal Senior Male: Luke Pisk, Billings; Ken Shultz; Jim Gappa, Billings
Archery Animal Cub: Josie Mehmke, Great Falls
Archery Hunter Cub: Josie Mehmke, Great Falls
Archery Animal Adult Female: Heather Dacyk, Great Falls
Archery Hunter Adult Female: Heather Dacyk, Great Falls
Archery Animal Adult Male: Carl Mehmke, Great Falls