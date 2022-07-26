 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Big Sky State Games: Archery

Big Sky State Games

Archery

Archery Field Senior Male: Michael Botz, Billings

Archery Field Adult Male: Daniel Botz, Billings

Archery Hunter Cub Female: Nora Krieger, Rapelje

Archery Hunter Youth Female: Elizabeth Greene, Lewistown

Archery Hunter Young Adult Male: CJ Greene, Lewistown; Gerold Manseau, Lewistown; Koleton Cripps, Lewistown

Archery Hunter Adult Male: Christopher Rudolph, Billings; Ben Buller, Billings; Kyle Shuck, Billings

Archery Hunter Senior Male: Luke Pisk, Billings; Ken Shultz

Archery Field Cub Male: Cahill Clark, Worden; Colt Clark, Worden

Archery Field Cub Female: Nora Krieger, Rapelje

Archery Field Youth Female: Elizabeth Greene, Lewistown

Archery Field Young Adult Male: CJ Greene, Lewistown; Gerold Manseau, Lewistown; Koleton Cripps, Lewistown

Archery Field Adult Male: Ben Buller, Billings; Christopher Rudolph, Billings; Christopher Trautmann, Billings

Archery Field Senior Male: Luke Pisk, Billings; Ken Shultz

Archery Animal Cub: Nora Krieger, Rapelje; Cahill Clark, Worden; Colt Clark, Worden

Archery Animal Young Adult Female: Elizabeth Greene, Lewistown

Archery Animal Young Adult Male: CJ Greene, Lewistown; Gerold Manseau, Lewistown; Griffin Jimmerson, Billings

Archery Animal Adult Male: Kyle Shuck, Billings; Christopher Rudolph, Billings; Christopher Trautmann, Billings

Archery Animal Senior Male: Luke Pisk, Billings; Ken Shultz; Jim Gappa, Billings

Archery Animal Cub: Josie Mehmke, Great Falls

Archery Hunter Cub: Josie Mehmke, Great Falls

Archery Animal Adult Female: Heather Dacyk, Great Falls

Archery Hunter Adult Female: Heather Dacyk, Great Falls

Archery Animal Adult Male: Carl Mehmke, Great Falls

