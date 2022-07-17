Big Sky State Games
Armwrestling
Men's Novice Right Hand 0-165 lbs.: Kevin Roy, Billings; Jacob Sanford, Lewsitown; Christian Shaffer.
Men's Novice Right Hand 166-187 lbs.: Kevin Roy, Billings; Morgan Emmett, Hingham; Myles Son.
Men's Novice Right Hand 188-220 lbs.: Cody Norwalt, Great Falls; Dan Wilson; Casey McLennan, Billings
Women's Right Hand 144+ lbs.: Chelsie Kimmel, Billings.
Men's Right Hand 0-165 lbs.: Buddy Damiano, Worland, WY; Kevin Roy, Billings; Hunter Braaton, Billings.
Men's Right Hand 166-187 lbs.: Buddy Damiano, Worland, WY; Hunter Braaton, Billings; David Wilson, Great Falls.
Men's Right Hand 188-220 lbs.: Sam Gittlein; Kaycee Hoagland, Nye; Bob Sherrod, Billings.
Men's Right Hand 242+ lbs.: Chuck "The Destroyer" Young, Laurel; Logan Anderson; Clint Willis, Laurel.
Women's Left Hand 144+ lbs.: Chelsie Kimmel, Billings.
Men's Left Hand 0-165 lbs.: Kevin Roy, Billings; Hunter Braaton, Billings; Buddy Damiano, Worland, WY.
Men's Left Hand 166-187 lbs.: Joshua Wilson, Great Falls; David Wilson, Great Falls; Hunter Braaton, Billings.
Men's Left Hand 188-220 lbs.: Sam Gittlein; Kaycee Hoagland, Nye.
Men's Left Hand 242+ lbs.: Logan Anderson; Chuck "The Destroyer" Young, Laurel; Clint Willis, Laurel.
Youth Right Hand Youth Lightweight: Tyler Perman, Billings; Delilah Hale, Billings; Lucas Gittlein.
Youth Right Hand Youth Middleweight: Brielle Iverson, Miles City; Geij Grosulak, Billings; Tyson Perman, Billings.
Youth Right Hand Youth Lt Heavyweight: Willard Windchief; Kjell Windchief; Grayson Murray, Bozeman;
Youth Right Hand Youth Heavyweight: Jack Murray, Bozeman; Cooper McWilliams, Buffalo, WY; Lexani Damiano, Worland, WY.
Youth Left Hand Youth Lightweight:Tyler Perman, Billings; Lucas Gittlein; Greison Grosulak, Billings.
Youth Left Hand Youth Middleweight: Brielle Iverson, Miles City; Geij Grosulak, Billings; Ellyana Viera, Columbus.
Youth Left Hand Youth Lt Heavyweight: Kjell Windchief; Grayson Murray, Bozeman; Willard Windchief, Billings.
Youth Left Hand Youth Heavyweight: Jack Murray, Bozeman; Lexani Damiano, Worland, WY; Cooper McWilliams, Buffalo, WY.
Men's Masters Right Hand 0-220 lbs.: Jim Wright, Billings; Joe Rooney, Billings.
Men's Masters Right Hand 242+ lbs: Chuck "The Destroyer" Young, Laurel.