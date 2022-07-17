 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Big Sky State Games: Armwrestling

Big Sky State Games

Armwrestling

Men's Novice Right Hand 0-165 lbs.: Kevin Roy, Billings; Jacob Sanford, Lewsitown; Christian Shaffer.

Men's Novice Right Hand 166-187 lbs.: Kevin Roy, Billings; Morgan Emmett, Hingham; Myles Son.

Men's Novice Right Hand 188-220 lbs.: Cody Norwalt, Great Falls; Dan Wilson; Casey McLennan, Billings

Women's Right Hand 144+ lbs.: Chelsie Kimmel, Billings.

Men's Right Hand 0-165 lbs.: Buddy Damiano, Worland, WY; Kevin Roy, Billings; Hunter Braaton, Billings.

Men's Right Hand 166-187 lbs.: Buddy Damiano, Worland, WY; Hunter Braaton, Billings; David Wilson, Great Falls.

Men's Right Hand 188-220 lbs.: Sam Gittlein; Kaycee Hoagland, Nye; Bob Sherrod, Billings.

Men's Right Hand 242+ lbs.: Chuck "The Destroyer" Young, Laurel; Logan Anderson; Clint Willis, Laurel.

Women's Left Hand 144+ lbs.: Chelsie Kimmel, Billings.

Men's Left Hand 0-165 lbs.: Kevin Roy, Billings; Hunter Braaton, Billings; Buddy Damiano, Worland, WY.

Men's Left Hand 166-187 lbs.: Joshua Wilson, Great Falls; David Wilson, Great Falls; Hunter Braaton, Billings.

Men's Left Hand 188-220 lbs.: Sam Gittlein; Kaycee Hoagland, Nye.

Men's Left Hand 242+ lbs.: Logan Anderson; Chuck "The Destroyer" Young, Laurel; Clint Willis, Laurel.

Youth Right Hand Youth Lightweight: Tyler Perman, Billings; Delilah Hale, Billings; Lucas Gittlein.

Youth Right Hand Youth Middleweight: Brielle Iverson, Miles City; Geij Grosulak, Billings; Tyson Perman, Billings.

Youth Right Hand Youth Lt Heavyweight: Willard Windchief; Kjell Windchief; Grayson Murray, Bozeman;

Youth Right Hand Youth Heavyweight: Jack Murray, Bozeman; Cooper McWilliams, Buffalo, WY; Lexani Damiano, Worland, WY.

Youth Left Hand Youth Lightweight:Tyler Perman, Billings; Lucas Gittlein; Greison Grosulak, Billings.

Youth Left Hand Youth Middleweight: Brielle Iverson, Miles City; Geij Grosulak, Billings; Ellyana Viera, Columbus.

Youth Left Hand Youth Lt Heavyweight: Kjell Windchief; Grayson Murray, Bozeman; Willard Windchief, Billings.

Youth Left Hand Youth Heavyweight: Jack Murray, Bozeman; Lexani Damiano, Worland, WY; Cooper McWilliams, Buffalo, WY.

Men's Masters Right Hand 0-220 lbs.: Jim Wright, Billings; Joe Rooney, Billings.

Men's Masters Right Hand 242+ lbs: Chuck "The Destroyer" Young, Laurel.

