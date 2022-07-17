Big Sky State games
Billiards
Singles Female: Linda Asleson, Billings; Patti Darfler, Ballentine; Darlene Gatlin, Billings.
Singles 13-35 Male: Kalleb Berckmoes, Billings; Skip Allen, Billings; Thomas Martin, Billings.
Singles 36-40 Male: Ramon Dyba, Miles City; Derek Anderson, Billings; Ryan Lynch, Billings.
Singles 41-56 Male: Bernie Nelson, Billings; Matt McMullen, Billings; Jeff Nelson, Billings; Justin Burt, Billings.
Singles 57+ Male: Bob DeRoeck, Billings; David Dupea, Billings; Christopher James, Billings.
Scotch Doubles Co-ed: Bob DeRoeck & Patti Darfler; Matt McMullen & Linda Asleson; Bill Luscombe & Jonella Staus; Christopher James & Tracy Hoen; Mike Cuellar & Karen Grimm.
Scotch Doubles Male: Derek Anderson & Kalleb Berckmoes; James Mehling & Adam Cruz; Ramon Dyba & David Dupea.