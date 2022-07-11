 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Big Sky State Games: Cycling Gravel Race

Big Sky State Games

Cycling

Gravel Race

12-mile short course

Ages 40-44: Gary Birdinground, Billings, 0:54; Lindsey Beasley, Billings, 1:05.

45-49: Benjamin Beasley, Billings, 1:05.

50-54: Brett VanSteenberg, Billings, 1:07.

24-mile mid course

Ages 30-34: Kody Heiser, Billings, 1:30.

40-44: Terry Cahill, Billings, 1:23.

45-49: Chad McNeese, Billings, 1:18; Dan DeBolt, Billings, 2:08.

50-54: Kim Bernstein, Lovell, Wyo., 2:02.

60-64: Janet Reynolds, Billings, 1:44; Dan Gall, Billings, 1:53; Karen Gall, Billings, 1:53.

65-69: Jim Thomas-DeJongh, Billings, 1:36; Dan Close, Greybull, Wyo., 1:41.

56-mile long course

40-44: Paul Otsu, Red Lodge, 3:06.

45-49: Sarah Graves, Red Lodge, 3:23.

55-59: Les Solheim, Billings, 3:50.

60-64: Brenda Rose, Billings, 4:58.

