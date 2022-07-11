Big Sky State Games
Cycling
Gravel Race
12-mile short course
Ages 40-44: Gary Birdinground, Billings, 0:54; Lindsey Beasley, Billings, 1:05.
45-49: Benjamin Beasley, Billings, 1:05.
50-54: Brett VanSteenberg, Billings, 1:07.
24-mile mid course
Ages 30-34: Kody Heiser, Billings, 1:30.
40-44: Terry Cahill, Billings, 1:23.
45-49: Chad McNeese, Billings, 1:18; Dan DeBolt, Billings, 2:08.
50-54: Kim Bernstein, Lovell, Wyo., 2:02.
60-64: Janet Reynolds, Billings, 1:44; Dan Gall, Billings, 1:53; Karen Gall, Billings, 1:53.
65-69: Jim Thomas-DeJongh, Billings, 1:36; Dan Close, Greybull, Wyo., 1:41.
56-mile long course
40-44: Paul Otsu, Red Lodge, 3:06.
45-49: Sarah Graves, Red Lodge, 3:23.
55-59: Les Solheim, Billings, 3:50.
60-64: Brenda Rose, Billings, 4:58.