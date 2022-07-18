Big Sky State Games
Disc golf
Grand Masters (50 & over) - 2 rounds Male: Brad Dumont, Billings - 123; Bill Erickson, Billings - 125; Greg Gaustad, Billings - 126.
High School (14 - 18) - 1 round Male: Ethan Head, Billings - 72; Brandon Craig, Billings - 77; Samuel Judson, Billings - 80.
Men's Amateur - 2 rounds Male: Rip Oliver, Billings - 114; Tanner Reiter, Billings - 122; Jeff Torano, Havre - 125.
Men's Masters (40 - 49) - 2 rounds Male: Richard Bautista, Billings - 115; Trevor Pellinen, Helena - 121; A.J Duncan, Billings - 133.
Men's Open - 2 rounds Male: Will Peppard, Billings - 110; Chris Hobson, Billings - 113; Michael Klaassen, Billings - 116.
People are also reading…
Women's - 2 rounds Female: Alyssa Burke, Billings - 150; Kathryn Snow, Billings - 152.