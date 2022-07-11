Big Sky State Games
Muzzle Loading
Benchrest Aggregate Male Adult: Thomas Brown, Havre; Robert Doney, Havre; Pete Huseby, Havre.
Curly Wolf Male Adult: Steve Martin, Harlowton; Thomas Brown, Havre; Kendall Griggs, Havre.
Flintlock Aggregate Male Adult: Thomas Brown, Havre; Kent Morehouse, Glasgow; Pete Huseby, Havre.
Junior Aggregate Female Junior 18 & Under: Gabby Bender, Havre.
Junior Aggregate Male Junior 18 & Under: Caleb Huseby, Havre, First Time Shooter; Sidney Griggs, Havre; Caleb Huseby, Havre.
One Gun Aggregate Male Adult: Thomas Brown, Havre; Pete Huseby, Havre; Steve Martin, Harlowton.
Percussion Aggregate Male Adult: Pete Huseby, Havre; Steve Martin, Harlowton; Mike Otterberg, Fort Peck.
Pistol Aggregate Male Adult: Pete Huseby, Havre; Thomas Brown, Havre; Steve Martin, Harlowton.
Senior Aggregate Male Adult: Steve Martin, Harlowton; Darwin Reynolds, Buffalo, Wyo.; Randy Owens, Havre.
Women's Aggregate Female Junior 18 & Under: Gabby Bender, Havre, First Time Shooter.
Women's Aggregate Female Adult: Christy Owens, Havre; Lacey Huseby, Havre; Kathy Lynch, Havre.