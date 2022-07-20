 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Big Sky State Games: Powerlifting

Big Sky State Games

Powerlifting

Full Power

Junior (19-23) Female 158: Anya Pulis, Billings.

Master I (40-49): Daniel Musfeldt, Billings; Joseph Landry, Billings; Cody Anderson, Huntley.

Master II (50-59) Female 150: Nancy Brook, Billings.

Open (All Ages) Female 162: Gwynn Tobel, Joliet.

Open (All Ages) Female 220: Jordan McCarthy, Billings.

Open (All Ages): Taime Lanchbury, Billings; Amy Blaquiere, Miles City; Elena Kreiner, Billings.

Open (All Ages) Male 195: Nick Trebesch, Missoula – Gold.

Open (All Ages) Male 231: Cameron McMillan, Billings.

Sub Junior (14-18) Female 145: Paige Gershmel, Billings.

Sub Junior (14-18) Male 170: Conner Birdwell, Lewistown.

Sub Junior (14-18): Gabriel Headley, Billings; Cooper McWilliams, Buffalo - Bishop Engle, Molt; Brody Williamson, Billings.

Under 14 Male 125 pounds: Aiden Wilson, Shepherd.

Push/Pull

Master I (40-49) Male 242: Merrill Killsnight, Lame Deer.

Master I (40-49) Male 230: Jon Swecker, Laurel.

Master I (40-49): Michael Speidel, Billings; Pete Sedlacek, Billings.

Master IV (70+) Female 136: Dorothy Ott, Reedpoint.

Open (All Ages) Male 93: Jeffrey Dionne, Laure.

Sub Junior (14-18) Male 275: Wyatt Kleindl, Billings.

Sub Master (35-39) Male 231: Trevor Reed, Billings.

