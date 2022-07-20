Big Sky State Games: Road race

Big Sky State Games
Half Marathon
13 - 14 Female: Kaydence Plotner, Billings 02:29:49.30.
15 - 18 Female: Greta Tooke, Miles City 01:59:41.10; Greta Brown, Miles City 01:59:41.10.
19 - 24 Female: Madisen Brockel, Bozeman 02:14:31.10; Jada Renneberg, Bozeman 02:19:37.50; Carter Meyer, Bozeman 02:19:37.60.
25 - 29 Female: Kaylee Vandjelovic, Billings 02:07:23.40.
30 - 34 Female: Carly Hammond, Malta 01:42:49.80; Holly Brehm, Billings 02:21:01.10; Alex Leggate, Billings 02:29:59.20.
35 - 39 Female: Ximena Restrepo, Billings 02:03:42.23; Maria Weidich, Billings 02:14:03.77; Jenna Ray, Billings 02:23:33.18.
40 - 44 Female: Melissa Lubeck, Bozeman 01:46:31.22; Teresa Larsen, Billings 01:49:24.66; Jennifer Mockel, Billings 02:08:13.96.
45 - 49 Female: Cari Novotny, Billings 02:15:47.43.
50 - 54 Female: Brenda Snizek, Billings 02:08:16.96; Steph Ezell, Park City 02:23:07.45.
15 - 18 Male: Trey Templet, Billings 01:25:47.03; Mason Templet, Billings 01:57:00.34; Gage Gunther, Miles City 02:04:11.20.
19 - 24 Male: Jaden Koon, Havre 01:25:10.91; Kaleb Martin, Billings 02:14:31.43.
25 - 29 Male: Henry Reed Jr, St. Xavier 01:37:22.43; Deryk Pearsall, Columbus 01:48:00.58.
30 - 34 Male: Salvador Garcia, Billings 01:50:14.02; Eric Leggate, Billings 02:29:50.21.
35 - 39 Male: William Plowman, Roberts 01:41:09.24; David Holland, Powell, WY 01:42:09.97; Martin Hart, Billings 01:42:11.38.
40 - 44 Male: Blake Holiday, Billings 01:42:40.59; Bradley Reich, Billings 01:51:46.57; Quinton Birdinground, Billings 02:02:41.01.
45 - 49 Male: Bruno Oliveira, Billings 01:42:50.21; Mark Poons, New York, NY 01:49:48.50; Goldstein Little Eagle, Billings 01:53:40.04.
50 - 54 Male: Grant Schillinger, Vida 01:48:36.84.
55 - 59 Male: Thom MacLean, Billings 01:51:11.47.
65 - 69 Male: Chris Tippett, Butte 01:45:47.16.
10K
13 - 14 Female: Ava Greenwell, Billings 0:48:14; Saydee Archambault, Poplar 1:04:23.
15 - 18 Female: Ariana Ellison, Miles City 0:40:10.
19 - 24 Female: Mei-Li Stevens, Billings 0:42:19; Olivia Burmeister, Billings 1:12:26; Emma Nelson, Billings 1:21:34.
25 - 29 Female: Brianna Barron Eaton, Billings 0:53:07; Destiny Williams, Billings 1:40:01.
30 - 34 Female: Kaycee Laughery, Billings 0:57:47; Becki Mayo, Joliet 1:39:59.
35 - 39 Female: Anna Buckner, Billings 1:04:54; Amanda Esparza, Great Falls 1:16:03.
40 - 44 Female: Lauren Zent, Billings 0:44:21; Eryn Caton, Red Lodge 0:44:53; Amanda Wilcox, Billings 1:04:26;
45 - 49 Female: Laurie Mettler, Billings 0:57:17; Kanean Windy Boy, Crow Agency 1:09:06; Della Stump, Hardin 1:14:12.
50 - 54 Female: Nema Alden, Hardin 1:08:00; Sarah Fallsdown, Pryor 1:20:39.
55 - 59 Female: Kelly Herden, Billings 1:13:49.
60 - 64 Female: Andrea Larned, Laurel 1:35:10.
65 - 69 Female: Terrie Hoyt, Billings 1:12:05.
13 - 14 Male: Chris Esparza, Great Falls 0:52:36.
15 - 18 Male: Andrew Stump III, Hardin 0:38:56; Jack Layton, Miles City 0:42:20; Ethan Baasch, Lockwood 0:47:16.
19 - 24 Male: Nick Mack, Billings 0:41:41; Jehremy Felig, Billings 0:38:30.
35 - 39 Male: Donovan Archambault, Poplar 0:47:25; Ignacio Barron Viela, Billings 0:54:31; Tyler Wiltgen, NA, 0:56:02.
40 - 44 Male: Mark Bolt, Billings 0:40:31.
45 - 49 Male: Ron Buck Elk, Hardin 0:49:30.
50 - 54 Male: Charlie Scott, Hardin 1:06:32.
55 - 59 Male: Jeremy Hauk, Billings 0:49:40.
60 - 64 Male: Kevin Pfefferle, Powell, WY 0:39:46.
70 - 74 Male: Doug Oellermann, Billings 1:05:33.
75 - 79 Male: Alan Jarratt, Billings 1:17:01.
5K
11-12 Female: Rosa Layton, Miles City 23:05.6; Meadow Brightwings-Pease, Lodge Grass, 26:38.6; Makenna Kloeckner, Billings 29:13.6.
13 - 14 Female: Karis Brightwings-Pease, Lodge Grass 19:54.5; Emma Miller, Billings 23:35.6; Sophia Schellig, Joliet 26:51.9.
15 - 18 Female: Mariah Aragon, Lodge Grass 19:23.9; Sophia Nedens, Hardin 21:25.2; Toree Manning, Billings.
19 - 24 Female: Sierra Summers, Wolf Point 20:50.8.
25 - 29 Female: Kelsey Thorne, Billings 19:47.5; Elizabeth Russell, Billings 25:15.6; Kala Hopewell, Billings, 32:05.2.
30 - 34 Female: Mary Felig, Billings 17:53.2; Esther Jensen, Billings 33:01.6; Abbe Lechtenberger, Billings 33:19.6.
35 - 39 Female: Nicole Trottier, Billings 21:30.3; Michelle Lair Cattnach, Billings 27:36.3; Lacey Lessard, Billings 29:52.4.
40 - 44 Female: Angela Hughes, Laurel 22:45.7; Brenda Atkinson, Sheridan 26:40.5; Laura Dumas, Shepherd 27:15.2.
45 - 49 Female: Holly Nedens, Hardin 23:55.1; Alicia Vann, Billings 25:57.3; Stacey Summers, Wolf Point 28:57.3.
50 - 54 Female: Rochelle Houghton, Billings 26:22.5; Cici Kelling, Billings 32:53.3; Deborah Ligget, Billings 38:07.9.
55 - 59 Female: Rhetta Pederson, Billings 28:54.2; Donna Mize, Laurel 40:13.0.
60 - 64 Female: Robin Hanel, Billings 30:45.8; Rebecca Holland, Billings 30:57.6; Kimberly Brown, Miles City 37:53.7.
65 - 69 Female: Annabel Lombard, Fromberg 26:03.0; Jeanne Hallock, Bearcreek 33:37.6; Jane Milder, Billings 53:46.0.
8 & under Female: Hana Schweiger, Billings 42:49.7.
85+ Female: Biff Hogue, Billings 55:46.3.
9-10 Male: Harrison Creeden, Billings 32:05.8; Bronson Real Bird, Billings 34:35.2.
11-12 Male: Simeon Costner, Plains 19:01.7; Carter Creeden, Billings 25:41.1; Trek Roan, Billings 30:00.9.
13 - 14 Male: Lucas Keith, Billings 17:33.4; Auston Schellig, Joliet 19:14.7; Branlin Foote, Crow Agency 19:31.8.
15 - 18 Male: Caleb Tomac, Havre 16:22.0; Peyton Summers, Wolf Point 16:41.0; Trajn Swalstad, Worland 17:30.4.
19 - 24 Male: Elijah Costner, Plains 16:57.7; Nick Mow, Helena 17:18.3; Connor Chase, Billings 18:30.6.
25 - 29 Male: Austin Tuss, Belfry 21:42.0; Aaron Morgan, Billings 27:00.2.
30 - 34 Male: Travis Hutchinson, Bozeman 21:33.1; Ethan Fornshell, Billings 24:04.6.
35 - 39 Male: Eric Fornshell, Billings 29:59.0; Joe Peila, Miles City 30:14.9.
40 - 44 Male: Kevin Layton, Miles City 22:47.2; Mike Creeden, Billings 25:43.4.
45 - 49 Male: Joel Schweiger, Billings 22:37.1; Chris Stewart, Belgrade 25:44.8; Brice Ligget, Billings 25:52.9.
50 - 54 Male: Mike Nys, Corvallis 24:21.8; Brian Frank, Joliet 28:30.4; Ray Ezell, Park City 49:21.0.
55 - 64 Male: Pat O'Connor, Bozeman 21:32.4; Bill Snyder, Fromberg 24:28.6; Donn Raymond, Red Lodge 26:58.1.
65 - 69 Male: Tom Priddy, Billings 29:18.8; Tom Burgess, Laurel 33:17.9; Alan Kliewer, Lustre 39:23.4.
70 - 74 Male: Dan Hallock, Bearcreek 27:50.7; Bob Ranford, Billings 30:31.6; Doug Schillinger 35:55.0.
75 - 79 Male: Gene Schuman, Billings 34:43.4; Larry Williams, Red Lodge 40:36.8.
8 & under Male: Henry Layton, Miles City 26:39.4; Isaac Hogan, Miles City 33:02.8; Mikey Holland, Powell 57:10.4.
80 - 84 Male: Herbert Mangis, Billings 46:31.5.
85+ Male: Walter Egged, Hardin 47:27.2.