Big Sky State Games: Scholastic Basketball

Big Sky State Games
Basketball Scholastic
5th & 6th Grade M: Rocky Mountain Wranglers, Bozeman; Hype, Billings; Helena Elite, Helena.
5th & 6th Grade F: 8C Ballers, Coffee Creek; 3M Co, Malta; GI Janes, Billings.
7th & 8th Grade M: Circle, Brockway; LG Boyz, Lodge Grass; NADC - BUIHWC, Billings.
7th & 8th Grade F: Morehouse Hoops, Billings; MC Cowgirls, Miles City; Hot Shotz, Great Falls.
9th & 10 Grade M: Horse Power-Boys, Hays; BZN 406, Bozeman; The Basketball Team, Billings.
9th & 10 Grade F: Hi-Line Hoops, Big Sandy; Baker Spartans, Plevna; Da Finest, Hardin.
11th & 12th Grade M: War Hoop, Wolf Point; OG Elite, Ashland; Runnin Indians, Browning.
11th & 12th Grade F: North County Mavericks, Saco; Malta M-ettes, Malta; Fergus Eagles, Lewistown.