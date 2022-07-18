 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Big Sky State Games: Scholastic Basketball

Big Sky State Games

Basketball Scholastic

5th & 6th Grade M: Rocky Mountain Wranglers, Bozeman; Hype, Billings; Helena Elite, Helena.

5th & 6th Grade F: 8C Ballers, Coffee Creek; 3M Co, Malta; GI Janes, Billings.

7th & 8th Grade M: Circle, Brockway; LG Boyz, Lodge Grass; NADC - BUIHWC, Billings.

7th & 8th Grade F: Morehouse Hoops, Billings; MC Cowgirls, Miles City; Hot Shotz, Great Falls.

9th & 10 Grade M: Horse Power-Boys, Hays; BZN 406, Bozeman; The Basketball Team, Billings.

9th & 10 Grade F: Hi-Line Hoops, Big Sandy; Baker Spartans, Plevna; Da Finest, Hardin.

11th & 12th Grade M: War Hoop, Wolf Point; OG Elite, Ashland; Runnin Indians, Browning.

11th & 12th Grade F: North County Mavericks, Saco; Malta M-ettes, Malta; Fergus Eagles, Lewistown.

