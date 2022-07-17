 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Big Sky State Games: Shooting Bullseye

Big Sky State Games

Shooting Bullseye

BB Gun Match Winner: Taylor Slyder, Billings.

BB Gun 14-15: Dawson Serock, Billings; Auston Schellig, Joliet; Dean Green, Billings.

BB Gun 13: Sophia Schellig, Joliet; Mesa Mettes, Bridger; Rig Elton, Roberts.

BB Gun 12: Cahill Clark, Worden.

BB Gun 11: Kash Werning, Joliet; Corbin Vogel, Ballantine; Reid Hauge, Huntley.

BB Gun 9-10: Liberty Mettes, Bridger; Haakon Werning, Bridger.

International Center Fire Pistol Match Winner: Jimmy Sutton, Shepherd.

International Center Fire Pistol 2nd Overall: Lew Muller, Billings.

International Center Fire Pistol 3rd Overall: Donald Strom, Whitehall.

International Center Fire Pistol 1st Marksman: John Turcotte, Billings.

International Standard Pistol Match Winner: Jimmy Sutton, Shepherd.

International Standard Pistol 2nd Overall: Lew Muller, Billings.

International Standard Pistol 3rd Overall: Wes Muller, Billings.

International Standard Pistol High Senior: Donald Strom, Whitehall.

International Standard Pistol 1st Marksman: John Turcotte, Billings.

Smallbore Rifle 3 Position Match Winner: Morgan Erickson, Powell, WY.

Smallbore Rifle 3 Position 1st Sharpshooter: Ruff Elton, Roberts.

Smallbore Rifle 3 Position 2nd Sharpshooter: Christian Levine, Clancy.

Smallbore Rifle 3 Position 1st Marksman: Olivia Fletes, Circle.

2022 Shooting Bullseye Smallbore Rifle 3 Position 2nd Marksman: Tina Hogan, Circle.

Smallbore Rifle 3 Position 3rd Marksman: Adisyn Wahl, Circle.

Smallbore Rifle Prone Sharpshooter: Christian Levine, Clancy.

Smallbore Rifle Prone Expert: William Heitler, Sheridan, WY.

