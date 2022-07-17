Big Sky State Games
Shooting Bullseye
BB Gun Match Winner: Taylor Slyder, Billings.
BB Gun 14-15: Dawson Serock, Billings; Auston Schellig, Joliet; Dean Green, Billings.
BB Gun 13: Sophia Schellig, Joliet; Mesa Mettes, Bridger; Rig Elton, Roberts.
BB Gun 12: Cahill Clark, Worden.
BB Gun 11: Kash Werning, Joliet; Corbin Vogel, Ballantine; Reid Hauge, Huntley.
BB Gun 9-10: Liberty Mettes, Bridger; Haakon Werning, Bridger.
International Center Fire Pistol Match Winner: Jimmy Sutton, Shepherd.
International Center Fire Pistol 2nd Overall: Lew Muller, Billings.
International Center Fire Pistol 3rd Overall: Donald Strom, Whitehall.
International Center Fire Pistol 1st Marksman: John Turcotte, Billings.
International Standard Pistol Match Winner: Jimmy Sutton, Shepherd.
International Standard Pistol 2nd Overall: Lew Muller, Billings.
International Standard Pistol 3rd Overall: Wes Muller, Billings.
International Standard Pistol High Senior: Donald Strom, Whitehall.
International Standard Pistol 1st Marksman: John Turcotte, Billings.
Smallbore Rifle 3 Position Match Winner: Morgan Erickson, Powell, WY.
Smallbore Rifle 3 Position 1st Sharpshooter: Ruff Elton, Roberts.
Smallbore Rifle 3 Position 2nd Sharpshooter: Christian Levine, Clancy.
Smallbore Rifle 3 Position 1st Marksman: Olivia Fletes, Circle.
2022 Shooting Bullseye Smallbore Rifle 3 Position 2nd Marksman: Tina Hogan, Circle.
Smallbore Rifle 3 Position 3rd Marksman: Adisyn Wahl, Circle.
Smallbore Rifle Prone Sharpshooter: Christian Levine, Clancy.
Smallbore Rifle Prone Expert: William Heitler, Sheridan, WY.