Big Sky State Games
Shooting Cowboy Action
49'er (Age 49 & older) Male: Michael Radecki, Billiings; David Stonehocker.
Buckaroos/Buckarettes (Age 13 & under) Male: Matthew Blankenship, Miles City; David Williams, Laurel.
Cattle Baron/ Cattle Baroness (Age 75 & older) Male: Tony Garibaldi, Bozeman; Kenneth Gerke, Billings; John Belfrage, Pierce, CO.
Cowboy/Cowgirl (Any Age) Female: Johanna Williams, Laurel.
Cowboy/Cowgirl (Any Age) Male: Matt Basque, Billings; Kevin Rosenthal, Billings; Garrett Larson, Columbus.
Duelist (Any Age) Male: Scott McDermott, Huntley; Jeffrey Stricker, Billings.
El Patron (Age 80 & older) Male: Bill Ball, Billings.
Elder Statesman/Grand Dame (Age 70 & older) Female: Scherrie Knight, Laurel;
Elder Statesman/Grand Dame (Age 70 & older) Male: Allan Knowles, Powell, WY; Stan Bayley, Billings; Rudy LaCroix, Cody, WY.
Frontier Cartridge (Any Age) Male: Paul Hoeft, Powell, WY; James Knight, Laurel;
Gun Fighter (Any Age) Male: Dale Berger, Belgrade; Gavin Williams, Laurel; Greg Hubbs, Billings.
Overall Match Winner Female: Joyce Aasmundstad, Beulah, ND.
Overall Match Winner Male: Jesse Blankenship, Miles City.
Senior (Age 60 & older) Male: Randy Grow, Billings, MT; Kevin Holland, Billings.
Silver Senior (Age 65 & older) Male: Harold Stromberger, Powell, WY; Geoff Brown, Billings; Richard Stiff, Billings.