Big Sky State Games: Shooting Cowboy Action

49'er (Age 49 & older) Male: Michael Radecki, Billiings; David Stonehocker.

Buckaroos/Buckarettes (Age 13 & under) Male: Matthew Blankenship, Miles City; David Williams, Laurel.

Cattle Baron/ Cattle Baroness (Age 75 & older) Male: Tony Garibaldi, Bozeman; Kenneth Gerke, Billings; John Belfrage, Pierce, CO.

Cowboy/Cowgirl (Any Age) Female: Johanna Williams, Laurel.

Cowboy/Cowgirl (Any Age) Male: Matt Basque, Billings; Kevin Rosenthal, Billings; Garrett Larson, Columbus.

Duelist (Any Age) Male: Scott McDermott, Huntley; Jeffrey Stricker, Billings.

El Patron (Age 80 & older) Male: Bill Ball, Billings.

Elder Statesman/Grand Dame (Age 70 & older) Female: Scherrie Knight, Laurel;

Elder Statesman/Grand Dame (Age 70 & older) Male: Allan Knowles, Powell, WY; Stan Bayley, Billings; Rudy LaCroix, Cody, WY.

Frontier Cartridge (Any Age) Male: Paul Hoeft, Powell, WY; James Knight, Laurel;

Gun Fighter (Any Age) Male: Dale Berger, Belgrade; Gavin Williams, Laurel; Greg Hubbs, Billings.

Overall Match Winner Female: Joyce Aasmundstad, Beulah, ND.

Overall Match Winner Male: Jesse Blankenship, Miles City.

Senior (Age 60 & older) Male: Randy Grow, Billings, MT; Kevin Holland, Billings.

Silver Senior (Age 65 & older) Male: Harold Stromberger, Powell, WY; Geoff Brown, Billings; Richard Stiff, Billings.

