Big Sky State Games
Shooting Rifle Pistol
.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Peep Sights Female: Nickie Rosenthal, Billings, High Female.
.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Peep Sights Female: Mesa Mettes, Bridger, Match Winner.
.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Peep Sights Female: Liberty Mettes, Bridger, 2nd A.
.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Scope Female: Liberty Mettes, Bridger, High Girl.
.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Scope Female: Mesa Mettes, Bridger, 1st A;
Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Scope Female: Lorri Hammond, Laurel.
.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Adaptive Production Sporter Rifle Open Sights Male: Peter Siegel, Billings, Adaptive 1st B.
.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Adaptive Production Sporter Rifle Scope Male: Peter Siegel, Billings, Adaptive.
.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Open Sights Male: Ron VandenBrink, Molt, 3rd AA.
.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Open Sights Male: David Vandenbrink, Park City, 1st C.
.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Open Sights Male: Rig Elton, Roberts, High Junior.
.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Open Sights Male: Travis VandenBrink, Park City, 2nd AA.
.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Open Sights Male: John Hart, Laurel, 2nd B.
.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Peep Sights Male: Lon Morris, Roberts, 1st A.
.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Peep Sights Male: Kevin Rosenthal, Billings, 1st AA.
.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Peep Sights Male: Shane Berens, Red Lodge, 1st A.
.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Peep Sights Male: Ruff Elton, Roberts, 1st A.
.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Peep Sights Male: Travis VandenBrink, Park City 2nd A;
2022 Shooting Rifle Pistol .22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Peep Sights Male: David Vandenbrink, Park City, 2nd A.
.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Scope Male: John Hart, Laurel, 3rd B.
.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Scope Male: Tom Hensley, Billings, 1st AAA.
.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Scope Male: Shane Berens, Red Lodge, 1st AAA.
.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Scope Male: Jerry Mueller, Billings, 1st B.
.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Scope Male: Rig Elton, Roberts, 1st B.
.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Scope Male: Ruff Elton, Roberts, Jr. Match Winner.
.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Scope Male: George Hudak, Billings, 1st AA.
.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Scope Male: Ron VandenBrink, Molt, 1st AA.
.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Scope Male: Scott Snyder, Billings, 2nd B.
.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Open Sights Male: Christian Levine, Clancy, 1st A.
.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Rifle.Production Sporter Rifle Scope Male: Randy Grow, Billings, Match Winner.