agate

Big Sky State Games: Shooting Rifle, Pistol

  • 0

Big Sky State Games

Shooting Rifle Pistol

.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Peep Sights Female: Nickie Rosenthal, Billings, High Female.

.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Peep Sights Female: Mesa Mettes, Bridger, Match Winner.

.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Peep Sights Female: Liberty Mettes, Bridger, 2nd A.

.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Scope Female: Liberty Mettes, Bridger, High Girl.

.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Scope Female: Mesa Mettes, Bridger, 1st A;

Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Scope Female: Lorri Hammond, Laurel.

.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Adaptive Production Sporter Rifle Open Sights Male: Peter Siegel, Billings, Adaptive 1st B.

.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Adaptive Production Sporter Rifle Scope Male: Peter Siegel, Billings, Adaptive.

.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Open Sights Male: Ron VandenBrink, Molt, 3rd AA.

.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Open Sights Male: David Vandenbrink, Park City, 1st C.

.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Open Sights Male: Rig Elton, Roberts, High Junior.

.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Open Sights Male: Travis VandenBrink, Park City, 2nd AA.

.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Open Sights Male: John Hart, Laurel, 2nd B.

.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Peep Sights Male: Lon Morris, Roberts, 1st A.

.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Peep Sights Male: Kevin Rosenthal, Billings, 1st AA.

.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Peep Sights Male: Shane Berens, Red Lodge, 1st A.

.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Peep Sights Male: Ruff Elton, Roberts, 1st A.

.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Peep Sights Male: Travis VandenBrink, Park City 2nd A;

2022 Shooting Rifle Pistol .22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Peep Sights Male: David Vandenbrink, Park City, 2nd A.

.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Scope Male: John Hart, Laurel, 3rd B.

.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Scope Male: Tom Hensley, Billings, 1st AAA.

.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Scope Male: Shane Berens, Red Lodge, 1st AAA.

.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Scope Male: Jerry Mueller, Billings, 1st B.

.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Scope Male: Rig Elton, Roberts, 1st B.

.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Scope Male: Ruff Elton, Roberts, Jr. Match Winner.

.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Scope Male: George Hudak, Billings, 1st AA.

.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Scope Male: Ron VandenBrink, Molt, 1st AA.

.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Rifle Scope Male: Scott Snyder, Billings, 2nd B.

.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Production Sporter Open Sights Male: Christian Levine, Clancy, 1st A.

.22 Caliber Rimfire Silhouette Rifle.Production Sporter Rifle Scope Male: Randy Grow, Billings, Match Winner.

