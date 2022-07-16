Big Sky State Games
Speed climbing
Advanced male: Auston Schellig 9.1.
Recreational male: Patrick McCormick 14.12; Rodney Schillreff 15.4.
Youth A Male: Dane Cross 10.52.
Youth B female: Brock Wilkins 18.39.
Youth B Male: Samuel Hart 10.62; Izaak Skorka 11.37; Kolby Palm 12.09.
Youth C female: Katelynn Schlosser 22.66; Samuel Woods 23.84.
Youth C Male: Kadyn Evans 14.44; Brodie Zimmerman 15.03; Drake Cross 15.38.
Youth D Female: Elana Lanini 25.7; Layla Smith 34.14; Remington Rau 43.19.
Youth D Male: Roger Iverson 12.71; Tristan Root 19.74; Brielle Iverson 22.32.