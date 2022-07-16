 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Big Sky State Games: Speed climbing

Big Sky State Games

Speed climbing

Advanced male: Auston Schellig 9.1.

Recreational male: Patrick McCormick 14.12; Rodney Schillreff 15.4.

Youth A Male: Dane Cross 10.52.

Youth B female: Brock Wilkins 18.39.

Youth B Male: Samuel Hart 10.62; Izaak Skorka 11.37; Kolby Palm 12.09.

Youth C female: Katelynn Schlosser 22.66; Samuel Woods 23.84.

Youth C Male: Kadyn Evans 14.44; Brodie Zimmerman 15.03; Drake Cross 15.38.

Youth D Female: Elana Lanini 25.7; Layla Smith 34.14; Remington Rau 43.19.

Youth D Male: Roger Iverson 12.71; Tristan Root 19.74; Brielle Iverson 22.32.

