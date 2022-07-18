Big Sky State Games
Table Tennis
Doubles A: Nereo Ocsio & Seth Thompson; Anders Truelson & Frank Park; Jon Levi & Leeroy Ocsio.
Doubles B: Naser Ahmadpour & Joseph Hutchinson; Jeff Lange & Ryan Lange; Francis Horiel & Dan Bisso.
Open A: Anders Truelson, Bozeman; Nereo Ocsio, Williston, ND; Dallas Redekopp, Lolo.
Open B: Harrison Bentzel, Bismarck, ND; Nathan Wilcox, Bozeman; Naser Ahmadpour, Miles City.
Open C: Wade Stone, Pryor; Dan Bisso, Billings; Okuhn Odom, Spokane, WA.
Singles by Age 11 & Under: Elliot Iverson, Billings; Jakae Elder, Thermopolis, WY.
Singles by Age 12-18: Jadeth Elder, Thermopolis, WY; Jacoby Elder, Thermopolis, WY.
Singles by Age 19-29: Leeroy Ocsio, Williston, ND; Jon Levi Ocsio, Williston, ND; Harrison Bentzel , Bismarck, ND.
Singles by Age 30-39: David Kroon, Billings; Nathan Wilcox, Bozeman; Ryan Lange, Bismarck, ND.
Singles by Age 40-49: Elijah Nolte, Mandan, ND; Michael Robinson, Billings; Daniel Bisso, Billings.
Singles by Age 50-59: Rod Trahan, Busby; Terry Hankins, Havre; Naser Ahmadpour, Miles City.
Singles by Age 60-69: Joel Kennet, Bozeman; Joseph Robinson, Kalispell; Tony Welder, Bismarck, ND.
Singles by Age 70+: Dallas Redekopp, Lolo; Arthur Fust, Billings; Dale Wagner, Pettibone, ND.