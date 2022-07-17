Big Sky State Games
Taekwondo
TKD Forms Mixed 6 to 7 White/Yellow Belt: Eleanor Schad, Livingston; Aiden Bell, Billings; Nolan Shugart, Billings.
TKD Forms Mixed 9 to 11 Green/Blue Belt: Nylea Paul, Powell, WY; Hayden Peters, Powell, WY; Allie Freedman, Billings.
TKD Forms Mixed 11 to 14 Green/Blue Belt: Kaitlyn Staudinger, Absarokee; Declan Kelley, Billings; Dawson Toney, Billings.
TKD Forms Male 12 to 14 Blue/Brown Belt: Egor Efimchenko, Billings; Caydin Hughes, Williston, ND; Aden Wilkins, Billings.
TKD Forms Mixed 15 Black Belt: Charity Siggins, Powell, WY; Owen Horn-Charnesky, Billings; Jared Bates, Lovell, WY.
TKD Forms Mixed 4 to 6 White Belt: Gage Maddox, Billings; Daisy Moss, Lovell, WY; Maliktah Paul, Powell, WY.
TKD Forms Female 6 to 9 Yellow Belt: Hanna Walker, Billings; Sonia Huffman, Billings; Uriel Paul, Powell, WY.
TKD Forms Male 12 to 13 White/Yellow Belt: Oliver Schad, Livingston; Jeremiah Laverdure, Belgrade; Aden Wilson, Billings.
TKD Forms Mixed 6 to 8 White Belt: Oliver Marshall, Columbus; Madison Devitt, Columbus; Amelia Halbert, Billings.
TKD Forms Mixed 9 to 10 Yellow Belt: Mia Nguyen, Billings; Paige Dana, Billings; Tyler Schad, Livingston.
TKD Forms Mixed 11 to 12 Green/Blue Belt: Spencer Bates, Livingston; Zaphira Paul, Powell, WY; Cullin Hughes, Williston, ND.
TKD Forms Male Teen to Adult Green/Blue Belt: Andrew Edwards, Cody, WY; Mark Freedman, Billings; Justin Arndt, Belgrade.
TKD Forms Mixed Teen to Adult Green/Blue Belt: Taylor Peters, Powell, WY; Sarah Shugart, Billings; Tristin Kelley, Billings.
TKD Free Fighting Mixed 6 to 8 Yellow Belt: Dalton Moss, Lovell, WY; Uriel Paul, Powell, WY; Sonia Huffman, Billings.
TKD Free Fighting Mixed 6 White Belt: Gage Maddox, Billings, MT; Aiden Bell, Billings, MT; Daisy Moss, Lovell, WY.
TKD Free Fighting Mixed 10 to 13 Yellow Belt: Tyler Schad, Livingston; Lorelai Eagleton, Powell, WY; Aden Wilson, Billings.
TKD Free Fighting Female 8 to 9 Yellow Belt: Mia Nguyen, Billings; Hanna Walker, Billings; Madison Devitt, Columbus.
TKD Free Fighting Mixed White Belt Open: Jeremiah Laverdure, Belgrade, MT - Gold; Jamie Arndt, Belgrade; Oliver Schad, Livingston.
TKD Free Fighting Mixed 11 to 12 Green/Blue Belt: Spencer Bates, Livingston; Zaphira Paul, Powell, WY; Cullin Hughes, Williston, ND.
TKD Free Fighting Male 12 to 13 Green/Blue Brown Belt: Andrew Edwards, Cody, WY; Egor Efimchenko, Billings; Dawson Toney, Billings.
TKD Free Fighting Mixed 15 Black Belt: Matthew Horn-Charnesky, Billings; Charity Siggins, Powell, WY; Owen Horn-Charnesky, Billings.
TKD Free Fighting Adult Blue to Black Belt: Seth Parteheimer, Powell, WY; Riley Paris, Forsyth; Justin Arndt, Belgrade.
Board Breaking Mixed Teen to Adult Green/Blue Belt: Mark Freedman, Billings; Taylor Peters, Powell, WY; Sarah Shugart, Billings
Board Breaking Female 8 to 9 Green Belt: Nylea Paul, Powell, WY; Makenna Shugart, Billings; Allie Freedman, Billings.
Board Breaking Mixed 7 to 9 White/Yellow Belt: Oliver Marshall, Columbus; Hanna Walker, Billings; Sonia Huffman, Billings.
Board Breaking Mixed 8 to 10 White/Yellow Belt: Tyler Schad, Livingston; Madison Devitt, Columbus; Paige Dana, Billings.
Board Breaking Mixed 6 to 7 White Belt: Eleanor Schad, Livingston; Aiden Bell, Billings; Gage Maddox, Billings.
Board Breaking Mixed 11 to 13 Yellow/Green/Blue Belt: Zaphira Paul, Powell, WY; Spencer Bates, Livingston; Aden Wilson, Billings.
Board Breaking Mixed 11 to 14 Green/Blue Belt: Kaitlyn Staudinger, Absarokee; Tristin Kelley, Billings; Oliver Schad, Livingston.
Board Breaking Male 14 to 15 Brown/Black Belt: Egor Efimchenko, Billings; Matthew Horn-Charnesky, Billings; Jared Bates, Lovell, WY.