Big Sky State Games
Track
at Lockwood
Friday
Ages 8-9 and 10-11
55 Meter Dash 8-9 Girls Finals: 1, #50 Jamieson, Harper, Billings, 8.99. 2, #85 Riggs, Quinn, Bozeman, 9.51. 3, #83 Riggs, Aberdeen, Bozeman, 10.00. 3, #469 Laden, Astasia, Billings, 10.00.
100 Meter Dash 8-9 Girls: 1, #50 Jamieson, Harper, Billings, 16.21. 2, #64 McFadyean, Reese, Billings, 16.61. 3, #85 Riggs, Quinn, Bozeman, 17.21.
200 Meter Dash 8-9 Girls: 1, #64 McFadyean, Reese, Billings, 34.64. 2, #85 Riggs, Quinn, Bozeman, 36.47. 3, #50 Jamieson, Harper, Billings, 36.60.
People are also reading…
400 Meter Dash 8-9 Girls: 1, #64 McFadyean, Reese, Billings, 1:18.53. 2, #50 Jamieson, Harper, Billings, 1:27.13. 3, #37 Hammeren, Keelie, Billings, 1:35.90.
800 Meter Run 8-9 Girls: 1, #39 Hayes, Piper, Helena, 3:37.46. 2, #13 Bird Rattler, Kylie, Browning, 4:13.05. 3, #19 Carlson, Alaysia, Browning, 4:23.09.
1,500 Meter Run 8-9 Girls: 1, #39 Hayes, Piper, Helena, 6:50.97.
Long Jump 8-9 Girls: 1, #85 Riggs, Quinn, Bozeman, 10-09. 2, #50 Jamieson, Harper, Billings, 9-08.50. 3, #68 Meyer, April, Billings, 9-08.
Triple Jump 8-9 Girls: 1, #107 Wrigg, Torri, Helena, 16-06.75. 2, #6 Aspinwall, Cayla, Billings, 15-03.75. 3, #23 Daniel, Sadie, Great Falls, 13-06.
Shot Put 8-9 Girls: 1, #103 Wectawski, Harper, Billings, 11-02. 2, #24 Fatupaito, Olina, Billings, 9-10.50.
Discus Throw 8-9 Girls: 1, #103 Wectawski, Harper, Billings, 11-02.
55 Meter Dash 10-11 Girls: 1, #57 Kinsey, Ellie, Lewistown, 8.60. 2, #5 Anderson, Harper, Culbertson, 8.61. 3, #86 Roberts, Kendall, Billings, 8.65. 3, #38 Hayes, Hailey, Helena, 8.65.
100 Meter Dash 10-11 Girls: 1, #5 Anderson, Harper, Culbertson, 15.05. 2, #38 Hayes, Hailey, Helena, 15.06. 3, #52 Jamieson, Tenley, Billings, 15.08.
200 Meter Dash 10-11 Girls: 1, #86 Roberts, Kendall, Billings, 31.50. 2, #38 Hayes, Hailey, Helena, 31.81. 3, #52 Jamieson, Tenley, Billings, 32.06.
400 Meter Dash 10-11 Girls: 1, #55 Kegel, Addison, Billings, 1:12.49. 2, #52 Jamieson, Tenley, Billings, 1:15.85. 3, #32 Gross, Evee, Billings, 1:22.95.
800 Meter Run 10-11 Girls: 1, #55 Kegel, Addison, Billings, 2:48.37. 2, #2 Allen, Jane, Billings, 3:12.04. 3, #77 Peebles, Brooklyn, Choteau, 3:17.89.
1,500 Meter Run 10-11 Girls: 1, #2 Allen, Jane, Billings, 3:48.70*. 2, #77 Peebles, Brooklyn, Choteau, 3:53.90*. 3, #32 Gross, Evee, Billings, 4:03.80*.
80 Meter Hurdles 10-11 Girls: 1, #86 Roberts, Kendall, Billings, 16.00. 2, #15 Cahill, Sinead, Billings, 17.84. 3, #57 Kinsey, Ellie, Lewistown, 17.89.
High Jump 10-11 Girls: 1, #77 Peebles, Brooklyn, Choteau, J3-10. 2, #60 Kuntz, Kaiden, Helena, J3-10. 3, #99 Toney, Saleah, Billings, J3-04.
Long Jump 10-11 Girls: 1, #55 Kegel, Addison, Billings, 11-08.25. 2, #63 MacLean, Eliza, Helena, 11-07.50. 3, #15 Cahill, Sinead, Billings, 11-07.
Triple Jump 10-11 Girls: 1, #55 Kegel, Addison, Billings, 24-09.50. 2, #7 Aspinwall, Reagan, Billings, 22-06.
Shot Put 10-11 Girls: 1, #95 Synder, Lorelai, Billings, 20-02.50. 2, #82 Poole, Peyton, Butte, 15-11. 3, #102 Turner, Zoey, Billings, 13-02.
Discus Throw 10-11 Girls: 1, #95 Synder, Lorelai, Billings, 45-04. 2, #82 Poole, Peyton, Butte, 45-00. 3, #77 Peebles, Brooklyn, Choteau, 32-07.
55 Meter Dash 8-9 Boys: 1, #110 Zikmund, Archer, Manhattan, 8.86. 2, #109 Zent, Owen, Billings, 8.88. 3, #28 Gonder, Dominic, Lewistown, 8.93.
100 Meter Dash 8-9 Boys: 1, #110 Zikmund, Archer, Manhattan, 15.39. 2, #98 Swenson, Landon, Billings, 15.93. 3, #33 Groves, Evin, Bozeman, 16.34.
200 Meter Dash 8-9 Boys: 1, #28 Gonder, Dominic, Lewistown, 33.53. 2, #33 Groves, Evin, Bozeman, 34.43. 3, #98 Swenson, Landon, Billings, 35.53.
400 Meter Dash 8-9 Boys: 1, #98 Swenson, Landon, Billings, 1:23.39. 2, #69 Mosher, Axton, Huntley, 1:28.98. 3, #22 Daniel, Carter, Great Falls, 1:30.19.
800 Meter Run 8-9 Boys: 1, #98 Swenson, Landon, Billings, 3:12.97.
1,500 Meter Run 8-9 Boys: 1, #48 Iverson, Max, Miles City, 6:57.17.
High Jump 8-9 Boys: 1, #78 Peebles, Dane, Choteau, J3-08. 2, #35 Haines, Spencer, East Helena, J3-08.
Long Jump 8-9 Boys: 1, #109 Zent, Owen, Billings, 10-08.75. 2, #41 Hodik, Kolter, Billings, 10-03. 3, #56 Kegel, Jaxon, Billings, 9-11.50.
Triple Jump 8-9 Boys: 1, #78 Peebles, Dane, Choteau, 20-10.75. 2, #61 Kuntz, Kaleb, Helena, 19-09.75. 3, #22 Daniel, Carter, Great Falls, 19-08.75.
Shot Put 8-9 Boys: 1, #109 Zent, Owen, Billings, 15-06.25. 2, #56 Kegel, Jaxon, Billings, 15-04.25. 3, #35 Haines, Spencer, East Helena, 12-07.50.
Discus Throw 8-9 Boys: 1, #110 Zikmund, Archer, Manhattan, 36-01. 2, #33 Groves, Evin, Bozeman, 35-02.
55 Meter Dash 10-11 Boys: 1, #76 Parker, Tyce, Billings, 8.18. 2, #71 Muus, Cooper, Billings, 8.33. 3, #49 Iverson, Roger, Miles City, 8.62.
100 Meter Dash 10-11 Boys: 1, #76 Parker, Tyce, Billings, 14.12. 2, #3 Allies, Cooper, Billings, 14.52. 3, #101 Tulett, Blake, Billings, 14.92.
200 Meter Dash 10-11 Boys: 1, #76 Parker, Tyce, Billings, 29.68. 2, #84 Riggs, Otis, Bozeman, 31.29. 3, #21 Costner, Simeon, Plains, 31.67.
400 Meter Dash 10-11 Boys: 1, #76 Parker, Tyce, Billings, 1:03.29. 2, #20 Connors, Corrick, Clancy, 1:06.75. 3, #101 Tulett, Blake, Billings, 1:07.03.
800 Meter Run 10-11 Boys: 1, #106 Woods, Samuel, Billings, 2:59.29. 2, #26 Fox, Payton, Laurel, 2:59.58. 3, #49 Iverson, Roger, Miles City, 3:00.45.
1,500 Meter Run 10-11 Boys: 1, #21 Costner, Simeon, Plains, 5:07.22*. 2, #54 Kaiser, Evan, Montana City, 6:13.56. 3, #4 Anderson, Abe, Billings, 6:14.36.
80 Meter Hurdles 10-11 Boys: 1, #3 Allies, Cooper, Billings, 16.50. 2, #20 Connors, Corrick, Clancy, 16.75. 3, #62 Lahr, Kole, Lewistown, 18.02.
High Jump 10-11 Boys: 1, #20 Connors, Corrick, Clancy, 4-04*. 2, #26 Fox, Payton, Laurel, 4-02*. 3, #1 Adams, William, Columbus, 3-08*.
Long Jump 10-11 Boys: 1, #76 Parker, Tyce, Billings, 13-05.75. 2, #84 Riggs, Otis, Bozeman, 12-09.50. 3, #49 Iverson, Roger, Miles City, 12-08.25.
Triple Jump 10-11 Boys: 1, #90 Salas, Kaden, Casper, WY, 24-09.75.