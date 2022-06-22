Billings' Aragon sisters to race at U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Championships

BILLINGS — Sisters Dani and Christina Aragon have both posted season bests within the last three weeks, both in their most recent races.

It makes for a great setup just in time for their divergent paths to converge at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on Thursday in the second heat of the women’s 1,500 meters.

“We’ve been hoping to get to race for so long,” Christina said from Oregon this week. “It’s really special.”

Both were standout runners for Billings Senior, along with eldest sister Alexa, but Dani graduated in 2012 and Christina in 2016 so they did not officially race until their collegiate careers, just as Dani was finishing her All-America career at Notre Dame and Christina began hers at Stanford, first on the cross country course and then at the NCAA outdoor championships in 2017. A potential matchup almost happened in 2018 at the U.S. Championships, but they ended up in different heats.

Since that time, Dani has moved on to the professional ranks, currently running for the Empire Elite Track Club, while Christina just wrapped up her collegiate career this month.

“I'm super excited that we both are healthy and here at the same time because I feel like it's so hard,” Dani said. “Some years I've been hurt and some years she's been hurt or whatever, so I feel like at this point I know how rare it is to both be running well at the same time, so I'm super excited to get out there and be on the line with her.”

That thought has been especially present this season as Dani, who finished eighth at last summer’s U.S. Olympic Team Trials, had a difficult start to her 2022 season after an extended training block at altitude in Flagstaff, Arizona, over the fall and winter.

“(My opener) was pretty bad and just way off where I wanted to be,” Dani said. “So we just kind of went back to New York and used our training and then kind of like every week I got a tiny bit better. And yeah, then got a little small, personal best a few weeks ago.”

She ran 4 minutes, 4.5 seconds to finish second in her race at the Music City Track Carnival Festival in Nashville, Tennessee, on June 5. It was the second year in a row that she set a PR in that race, as well as notching her Olympic Trials qualifier in 2021.

She said she likes racing there and feels like it falls just right in the calendar for her training when she starts sharpening for speed in her workouts.

“It's kind of been my lucky meet,” Dani said.

Less than a week later, Christina ran her season best 4:10.0 in the NCAA championship final for third place on June 11 at Hayward Field, also the site of this week’s U.S. championships. It’s the closest she’s gotten to her PR of 4:09.59 which she ran in 2018, which has her eyeing running even faster.

“Especially having that last week, I'm kind of excited to see how I can maybe improve off of that this week,” Christina said.

After injuries hampered her junior and senior seasons at Stanford, as well as the program undergoing a coaching change, Christina benefited from taking advantage of a sixth season granted due to COVID-19.

“I felt like it was a year where I was finally able to have more consistency than I have had in the past and I think consistency is just, like, hugely important for having success in running,” Christina said

It’s been a whirlwind couple weeks after the NCAA meet where she flew back to Palo Alto, California, for graduation and to move out. Academically, her extra year allowed her to not only complete her bachelor’s degree, but take advantage of the opportunity to finish pre-med requirements as well as take classes that interested her and that would allow her choices to pursue different types of postgraduate studies.

Outside of the classroom, she felt like she regained some of the momentum that she’d struggled to find the past few seasons.

“I was finally able to go after some goals that maybe I didn't necessarily, or I wasn't in a position to let myself go after in other years, when I was kind of in seasons where I was coming back from injury and trying to do the best I could, but kind of working with limited time to prepare and everything like that,” Christina said. “I felt like this year was like particularly cool, because I felt like I was actually able to like, go for gold.

“It was pretty fun to finally feel like I can really like set my mind on those goals again and go for them and be excited for them regardless of what happens.”

She says she plans to continue running in some capacity, but has yet to decide what that will look like yet after this weekend.

Both have plans to race on the West Coast throughout the next couple of weeks, and after that Christina said she plans to return to Montana later to plan out her next steps. Regardless, she says she’ll take the lessons learned in college about the importance of balance between competitive pursuits and other parts of her life with her.

Part of that includes appreciating the chance to reunite as a family in Eugene this weekend, an occurrence that happens less frequently with each spread around the country, and the chance to have a sister on the start line.

“I feel like anytime you're at USAs in a prelim there just feels like there's so much pressure that nothing can really add,” Dani said. “It will be a comfort to, you know, go to the line and see her there. We're going to make it more special that we can share that experience.”

Both have goals of making the Saturday final which would require a top three finish in their Thursday heat or a top-three fastest times, but they're enjoying the chance regardless of the outcome.

“It’s fun to be able to bond,” Christina said.

NOTES: There are multiple athletes with Montana ties competing this week. Corvallis' Sadi Henderson (Atlanta Track Club) will race in the third heat of the women's 800 Thursday at 5:25 p.m. Mountain time. Billings' Dani and Christina Aragon are in the second heat of the women's 1,500 Thursday at 7:53 p.m. Montana State is sending five Bobcats and will get started with Duncan Hamilton and Levi Taylor in the men's steeplechase Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Lucy Corbett (high jump) and Drake Schneider (men's 400 hurdles) compete Friday and Cantor Coverdell (men's javelin) will compete Sunday. You can find out how to watch here.

The 10,000 meter championship races were held earlier May 27, 2022 at Hayward Field as part of the Prefontaine Classic. Aidan Reed (Helena) finished 18th in the men's race in 29:10.37. Makena Morley (Bigfork) was 15th in the women's race in 31:59.44

