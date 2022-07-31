Billings' Austin Teyler nets 5th Great American motorcycle hill climb overall title

BILLINGS — Austin Teyler of Billings is now a five-time Great American Championship Pro Motorcycle Hill Climb overall champion.

Teyler raced to title in the championship run-off under the lights at the Billings Motorcycle Club on Saturday night.

The winning time for Teyler in reaching the top of the famed Bentonite Nightmare was 16.219 seconds.

The 104th version of the Great American concluded on Saturday.

Teyler, who claimed the championship for the second straight year, won three straight Great American overall titles from 2013-2015.

He now is tied with hill climbing great Dusty Beer of Columbus, who won five Great American overall titles (2002, 2000, 1996, 1992, 1987).

The top three in the crowd-pleasing side-by-side challenge were Ryan Wyatt of Calgary, Alberta, Brad Cowan of Billings and Luke Bonner of Billings.

Corey Erhardt of Billings was victorious in two classes – the 40-plus and the 600cc.

The 450cc champion was Logan Cipala of Ellsworth, Wisconsin.

Ryan Gallegos, of Casper, Wyoming, won the 0-700cc exhibition classification and Noah Shaver of Billings was the champion in the 701cc open division.

The women’s pro division winner was Amanda Gallegos of Casper, Wyoming. Amanda and Ryan Gallegos are siblings.

The 0-70cc kids semi-pro winner was Deegan Glantz of Billings and the 71-90cc kids semi-pro champ was Jordan Niles of Shepherd.

Great American Hill Climb

At the Billings Motorcycle Club

July 29-30

King of the Hill: Austin Teyler, Billings, 16.219 seconds.

Side-by-side challenge top three: Ryan Wyatt, Calgary, Alberta; Brad Cowan, Billings; Luke Bonner, Billings.

40-plus top five: Corey Erhardt, Billings; Dusty Quast, Billings; Ryan Wyatt, Calgary, Alberta; Brad Cowan, Billings; Jason Geisler, West Haven, Utah.

600cc top 10: Corey Erhardt, Billings; Devin Johnson, Molt; Ryan Gallegos, Casper, Wyo.; Chance Jarvis, Billings; Joe Shipman, Cottonwood, Calif.; Payton Reimers, Billings; Casey VonOlnhausen, Huntley; Adam Breshears, Billings; Brady Whitmer, Bozeman; Todd Teyler, Billings.

450cc top 10: Logan Cipala, Ellsworth, Wis.; Ryan Gallegos, Casper, Wyo.; Austin Teyler, Billings; Ryan Wyatt, Calgary, Alberta; Dusty Quast, Billings; Brad Cowan, Billings; Luke Bonner, Billings; Bronson Foianini, Lyman Wyo.; Brenden Eder, Red Lodge; Cody Cerovski, Laurel.

0-700cc exhibition top 10: Ryan Gallegos, Casper, Wyo.; Noah Shaver, Billings; Joe Shipman, Cottonwood, Calif.; Corey Erhardt, Billings; Logan Cipala, Ellsworth, Wis.; Tyler Cardwell, Billings; Bronson Foianini, Lyman, Wyo.; Chance Jarvis, Billings; Devin Johnson, Molt; Luke Bonner, Billings.

701cc open exhibition top 10: Noah Shaver, Billings; Tyler Cardwell, Billings; Bronson Foianini, Lyman, Wyo.; Ryan Gallegos, Casper, Wyo.; Payton Reimers, Billings; Logan Cipala, Ellsworth, Wis.; Nathan Gerondale, Billings; Austin Teyler, Billings; Kirk Mueller, La Valle, Wis.; Corey Erhardt, Billings.

Women’s pro top three: Amanda Gallegos, Casper, Wyo.; Cassidy Shaver, Billings; Moto Riah, Billings.

0-70cc kids semi-pro top three: Deegan Glantz, Billings; Eli Norton, Billings; Kannen Riddle, Billings.

71-90cc kids semi-pro: Jordan Niles, Shepherd; Ridge Wetstein, Joliet; Max Geisler, West Haven, Utah; Kaly Mueller, La Valle, Wis.; Kannen Riddle, Billings.