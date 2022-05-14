Billings golfer Brandon McIver wins on All Pro Tour in Oklahoma

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Billings golfer Brandon McIver birdied his final hole Saturday afternoon to win the $23,000 top prize at the Real Okie Championship, a 72-hole All Pro Tour (APT) event held at the Muskogee Country Club.

McIver, a former state amateur champion in Montana, finished at 11-under par 269 (66-65-70-68) to prevail by one stroke over three other golfers who tied at 270.

The 28-year-old McIver closed with a 2-under 68, which included five birdies. He carded a four on the par-5 18th in posting the victory.

It was his third All Pro Tour win over the past two seasons.

McIver is a former Billings West and University of Oregon standout.

He is currently fifth on the APT money list this season with $33,760 earned after six events.

McIver was the leading money winner on the tour last year with $75,012.75 in winnings for 10 events.

