Billings Mustangs stumble on road against Glacier Range Riders

KALISPELL — Noah Barros pitched a complete game, allowing just five hits and striking out 11, as the Glacier Range Riders beat the visiting Billings Mustangs 13-3 Friday night in Pioneer League baseball.

Barros (5-3) walked three and allowed three earned runs in going the distance for the Range Riders (17-28).

Gabe Wurtz and Bryce Jackson homered for the Mustangs (23-21).

Billings led early, but Glacier was up 13-3 after six innings.

Sam Linscott had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs. Teammates Ryan Cash and Brandt Broussard also drove in three runs apiece.

Wurtz batted 2 for 4 for Billings. He had a double to go along with his solo home run.

The Range Riders have won four of the first five games in this seven-game series. Game 6 is Saturday night at 7:05.