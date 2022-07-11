Billings Mustangs suffer loss on road to Glacier Range Riders

KALISPELL — The Glacier Range Riders snapped a six-game losing streak Monday night by beating the visiting Billings Mustangs 7-1 in Pioneer League baseball.

The Mustangs (22-18) tied a season-low by being held to just one run. The Ranger Riders (14-27) beat Billings for just the second time in nine tries.

Glacier starter Rob Hamby (2-1) was the winning pitcher, allowing one earned run in seven innings or work. He struck out nine and walked two.

Leadoff batter Ben McConnell of the Range Riders opened the game with a home run.

Teammate Brody Wofford followed a few batters later with a two-run homer to make it 3-0.

Jackson Raper homered for the Mustangs in the second inning.

Glacier's McConnell batted 2 for 5, with a double to go along with his homer.

Billings was held to six hits, with Aidan Nagle getting two of them.

The Mustangs and Glacier will meet again on Tuesday night.