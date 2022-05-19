Billings Outlaws ownership group to start a new Champions Indoor Football team in Mesquite, Texas

Officials with Pick Six Entertainment recently announced they would be starting a new Champions Indoor Football Team in Mesquite, Texas, in time for the 2023 season.

Pick Six Entertainment operates the first-year, expansion Billings Outlaws of the CIF.

“We spent time considering several cities but knew almost as soon as we arrived that Mesquite was where we wanted to start our Texas expansion,” said Keith Russ, co-owner of Pick Six, in an article on the CIF website.

A statement from the CIF board of directors that was included in the article said: “The CIF is happy to accept Mesquite as our ninth market. Texas is a key part of the league’s growth and we look forward to working with their experienced ownership to give this market great indoor football in 2023.”

The 2023 season in scheduled to begin next March.

