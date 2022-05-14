Billings Outlaws return to Metra after a three-game road swing

BILLINGS — First Interstate Arena at MetraPark will have never looked so good to members of the Billings Outlaws indoor football team.

Coming off a 2-1 three-game road swing, the Outlaws (4-2) will host the Rapid City Marshals (1-5) on Sunday at Metra at 5 p.m. Entering this weekend’s play, Billings was tied for third in the eight-team Champions indoor Football league. Rapid City was in seventh place.

Billings hasn’t played a home game since defeating Southwest Kansas 65-20 on April 16.

“We’re just happy to be back off the road. It feels good to be at home,” said Billings quarterback Charles McCullum, who is second in the league in passing yards per game at 158.3, first in touchdown passes with 24 and first in completion percentage at 66.9%.

“Hopefully the crowd welcomes us back. I hope everyone comes out to see us and be a part of what we have going on here. I know they miss us, we sure do miss being at home.”

Billings will also be playing its first home game without head coach Brian Schmidt, who is on medical leave, team co-owner Keith Russ said Thursday. Defensive coordinator Theo Johnson is the Outlaws interim head coach.

Johnson also guided the Outlaws in a 40-25 defeat at Salina (Kansas) on May 7 that scissored a four-game winning streak.

“I’m just taking this week by week,” said Johnson. “My job is to get them ready for this week and that’s what I plan to do.”

The Outlaws have four games remaining in the regular season, including three at home, as they try to position themselves for a playoff run. The top six teams will make the playoffs and the teams with the two best records will receive a first-round bye.

“Despite everything, we are starting to mesh more and more and everything is still looking on the up and up,” said Billings free safety Billy Eakins, whose four interceptions rank second in the league.

Last weekend against Salina the Outlaws led 19-6 at intermission but were outscored 34-6 after the break.

“Last week we just didn’t put two halves together,” said Eakins. “This week we have to come out and put two halves together. We do that and we can beat anyone in this league.”

Rapid City fell 34-19 to the second-place Southwest Kansas Storm (5-2) on May 7.

“This should be a game to get us back on track,” said Eakins. “If we do what we are supposed to do, we should beat them handily. We can’t give them no life, or they’ll stay in the game.”

Johnson said the offense has made a few “small adjustments here and there to give us a different look where we could use some improvement” in preparation for the Marshals.

According to Johnson, Outlaws linebacker DNerius Antoine will miss the game as he is getting married in Texas. Strong safety Davonte Brown is the best man in the wedding. Johnson said the two players had the team’s blessing to miss the game. He added that originally this was supposed to be a bye week for the Outlaws, so the schedule would have worked out if it hadn’t been switched.

After the past week, McCullum said the Outlaws are eager to hit the field and start building another winning streak.

“We are going to keep doing the same old thing and focus on what we know to do, which is nobody can beat us. That’s how we feel,” he said.

“I just want everyone to support us. We’ll be there on Sunday and hope everyone shows up.”

