Billings Outlaws score runaway victory over Rapid City

BILLINGS — Troy Evans Jr. and Chad Nolan sure know how to make a good first impression.

The two newest members of the Billings Outlaws indoor football team combined for three touchdowns in a runaway 63-21 Champions Indoor Football victory over the Rapid City Marshals at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Sunday.

The duo was signed by Billings (5-2) on Thursday and Evans said he arrived in the Magic City on Friday. He had previously played for the San Diego Strike Force of the Indoor Football League. It is Evan’s seventh year of playing indoor football.

On Sunday at the Metra, Evans made his presence known early, rushing for 10 yards on the first play of the game and following with four more yards. Later on that drive he hauled in a 10-yard reception from Charles McCullum and on the next play picked up a yard on first and goal from the three. Following his one-yard rush, he took a short pass from McCullum for a two-yard score to give Billings a 6-0 lead at the 10:48 mark.

Rapid City’s following drive was stopped when Jeff Luc intercepted a pass on the Marshals’ third play on first and goal from the 10.

On Billings’ first play following Luc’s interception, Evans ran for a 30-yard touchdown and Billings was up 12-0 at 7:11 of the first. Both PAT kicks by Luke Daly on Billings’ first two touchdowns failed.

Evans said he has been teammates with several Outlaws over the years, including McCullum and standout wide receiver Tyron Laughinghouse, who also scored two touchdowns on Sunday.

“I’m familiar with the offense,” Evans said. “I was getting released from San Diego; we were parting ways and going in a different direction.

“I just wanted to bring energy to the offense and arena.”

With the win, Billings moved back into second place in the CIF standings, trailing Sioux City (7-0). Rapid City remains in seventh place in the eight-team league at 1-6.

The Outlaws concluded a 2-1 road trip with 40-25 defeat at Salina (Kansas) on May 7 that snapped a four-game winning streak. It was Billings’ first home game since beating Southwest Kansas 65-20 on April 16 and the 2,200 in attendance watched an Outlaws team that clicked on all cylinders.

It was also the second game interim head coach Theo Johnson has guided the Outlaws. The defensive coordinator also led the team the previous weekend against Salina as Outlaws head coach Brian Schmidt was on a medical leave.

“This is the closest we’ve come to playing a complete game,” said Johnson. “We played well the first half. There are still some things we have to clean up, but it is one of our better performances of the year.”

McCullum passed for seven touchdowns, including a 5-yard pass to Nolan that helped the Outlaws build a 32-7 lead with 2:50 remaining in the first half. Garry Brown also caught two touchdowns and Joshua Best also hauled in a TD pass from McCullum.

Overall, McCullum was 15 of 19 passing for 102 yards. Laughinhouse had five catches for 52 yards, Brown 3 for 11, Nolan 3 for 25 and Evans 2 for 13.

Evans rushed for 84 yards on 14 carries.

“He (Evans) brought the electricity we are looking for in that position,” said Johnson. “It changes the look in our offense.”

Billings was also bullish on defense. Billings forced two fumbles defensively, the first at 13:57 of the second quarter with the Marshals knocking at the door for a touchdown on the one-yard line. The fumble was recovered by Dylan Donahue. The Outlaws capitalized on that turnover when McCullum found Brown for a one-yard reception at 8:37 and a 26-7 lead.

Billings’ Eddie Hamilton also recovered a fumble to end a Marshals' drive at 11:58 of the fourth quarter.

Billings also recovered a fumble on a weird play in the fourth quarter. With a big lead, McCullum left the game early in the fourth quarter. Jamario Benson came in to play quarterback and was intercepted by Rapid City, however, Billings forced a fumble on that play, recovered by Best and the Outlaws had the ball back and later scored when Benson ran 12 yards for a TD and a 57-14 lead with 8:22 remaining in the game.

Rapid City scored in one play on its next possession as Kevin Chism hauled in a 22-yard pass from Jake Johnson.

The Marshals attempted on onside kick and defensive lineman Claude Davis recovered the ball and returned it seven yards for the touchdown and the final score of the game at the 5:47 mark.

After the game, Davis said it was his fourth career indoor football touchdown.

“The touchdown felt good being a defensive lineman,” Davis said with a big smile. “Things like that don’t happen. We have to take advantage when it happens.

“It was definitely fun.”

Billings had troubles with conversion points; both kicks and two-point attempts. Kicker Luke Daly was 1 for 6 on extra-points. Benson had a two-point conversion run, but three other two-point attempts by Billings failed.

Rapid City's female kicker Melissa Strother was 3 for 3 on extra points. Luc did block a 27-yard field goal attempt by Rapid City in the second quarter.

The Outlaws visit Topeka (0-7) Saturday.

“Just pick up where we left off at and clean some things up,” said Evans. “Honestly we set the tone and were able to put our team on notice. We have a lot of firepower.”

Outlaws 63, Marshals 21

Rapid City;7;0;7;7;—;21

Billings;18;21;6;18;—;63

First quarter

Outlaws: Troy Evans Jr. 2 pass from Charles McCullum (kick failed), 10:48

Outlaws: Evans 30 run (kick failed), 7:11

Marshals: Jake Johnson 5 run (Melissa Strother kick), 4:22

Outlaws: Tyron Laughinhouse 3 pass from McCullum (kick failed), 1:30

Second quarter

Outlaws: Garry Brown 1 pass from McCullum (Jamario Benson run), 8:37

Outlaws: Chad Nolan 5 pass from McCullum (run failed), 2:50

Outlaws: Brown 1 pass from McCullum (Luke Daly kick), 0:00

Third quarter

Marshals: Johnson 7 run (Strother kick), 9:00

Outlaws: Laughinhouse 11 pass from MCullum (kick failed), 4:38

Fourth quarter

Outlaws: Joshua Best 6 pass from McCullum (pass failed), 14:40

Outlaws: Benson 12 run (pass failed), 8:22

Marshals: Kevin Chism 22 pass from Johnson (Strother kick), 6:33

Outlaws: Claude Davis 7 kickoff return (kick failed), 5:47.

