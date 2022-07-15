Billings Royals shut down visiting Kalispell Lakers

BILLINGS — The Billings Royals got a pair of shutouts Friday night, including a 15-strikeout performance by Lance Schaaf, in sweeping aside the visiting Kalispell Lakers 5-0 and 3-0 in an American Legion Baseball doubleheader.

Jaiden Turner hurled a complete-game five-hitter in the opener, Lance Schaaf and Nathan Kojetin allowed just one hit during the nightcap.

The Royals improved their season record to 30-18 overall.

Turner had seven strikeouts and two walks.

Austin Schaaf provided two hits. Davis Chakos doubled.

Lance Schaaf recorded 15 strikeouts in six innings of work in the second game. Kojetin struck out the side in his one inning.

Sy Waldron and Adam Johnson doubled for the Royals.

Johnson drove in two runs.