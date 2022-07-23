Billings Scarlets split road doubleheader with Kalispell Lakers

KALISPELL — Jaden Sanchez pitched a three-hitter as the Billings Scarlets downed the Kalispell Lakers 6-3 Friday night in the second game of an American Legion doubleheader.

Kalispell won the opening game 5-3.

Sanchez, in going all seven innings, struck out eight and walked three. He gave up two earned runs.

The Scarlets won the game with three runs in the top of the seventh.

Nate McDonald and Kyler Northrop supplied two hits each. Logan Nyberg chipped in with a double.

The Scarlets had seven hits total.

In the first game, the winning Lakers jumped ahead 5-3 after four innings and held on.

Gage Brink and Max Holden had doubles for Kalispell. Brink drove in two runs. Holden also had an RBI.

McDonald had two hits for the Scarlets, who scored all of their runs in the second inning. Luke Tallman doubled.

McDonald, Northrop and Keaton Mickelson drove in runs for Billings.

