Billings Scarlets win big over Rapid City's Post 22 in Legion baseball

BILLINGS — The Billings Scarlets used 15 first-inning runs on their way to a 22-10 triumph over Rapid City's Post 22 Saturday night in American Legion baseball at Pirtz Field.

The game lasted just five innings.

The Scarlets pounded out 14 hits, including three from Rocco Gioioso. He also drove in three runs.

Teammates Nathan McDonald, Luke Tallman, Logan Nyberg and Nicholas Schneider had two hits apiece.

McDonald doubled, while Schneider, Tallman and Kolten Wynia tripled, Tallman also had a home run and batted in four runs.

The Post 22 Hardhats had eight hits and committed four errors.

Spencer Berger and Bradley Wagner split the pitching duties for the Scarlets. They combined for 13 strikeouts, including eight by Berger.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0