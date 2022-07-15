Billings senior Little League state champion baseball team seeks donations

BILLINGS — The Boulder-Arrowhead/Burlington-Central/Riverside senior baseball Little League team is seeking donations to help fund its trip to the West Regional Tournament in Oakland, California, July 21-27.

B-A/B-C/Riverside earned the state championship by sweeping the Heights/Lockwood/Big Sky team in a twin bill on Sunday. B-A/B-C/Riverside won the first game 3-2 in nine innings and claimed an 11-6 victory in the second contest.

The Montana state championship team roster consists of 10 players and two coaches. The regional will feature state championship teams from Montana, California, Oregon, Nevada, Washington, Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, Arizona and Hawaii.

The Montana state champions’ first game at regionals is against the host team, Oakland, Thursday, July 21 at 8:30 p.m. Mountain time.

The winner of the tourney advances to the Senior Little League World Series July 30-Aug. 6 in Easley, South Carolina.

Donations can be sent to: Burlington Little League, Senior All-Star Champs, P.O. Box 21283, Billings, MT, 59104.

There is also a Go Fund Me account setup for the team at https://www.gofundme.com/f/montana-senior-all-star-baseball-champions .

Team members from B-A/B-C/Riverside will be selling 50-50 raffle tickets during the Billings Royals vs. Billings Scarlets game Sunday at 7 p.m. at Dehler Park. Proceeds will help fund the team’s trip to Oakland.

For information, contact the B-A/B-C/Riverside head coach Jeremy Blankenship at 406-670-8505.